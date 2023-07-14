The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Three Generations of Artists (1969) — Helen Hardin (1943-1984), artist and author of the book Changing Woman; Margarete Bagshaw (1964-2015), artist and Helen’s daughter; and Pablita Velarde (1918-2006), Santa Clara Pueblo artist, Helen’s mother and Margarete’s grandmother

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos

Taos photographer Dick Spas’ new book offers a look at 50 years of his work, from his assignments as a student at the University of New Mexico to commissions from local artists to recent landscapes. He captures the spirit of the land and the people who caught his eye, bringing it all to life through the black and white images he made with large-format cameras, then printing them one by one in his darkroom.

The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Antonio Mendoza photographed for the cover of the musician’s 1969 album

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos

For instance, classical guitarist Antonio Mendoza, whom Spas met while the Mexican musician played at a Taos bar, asked Spas to shoot the cover of his 1969 album. Mendoza later moved south where he entertained locals and tourists alike at Santa Fe hotels.

The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Artist R. C. Gorman (1931-2005) in his gallery on Ledoux Street in Taos in 1969

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos
The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Artist Gene Kloss (1903-1996) in her studio in 1974

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos
The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Artist Bea Mandelman (1912-1998 ) at the Taos Gallery of Modern Art in 1969

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos
The Southwest: The Land and Its People

Courtesy Dog Soldier Press Taos

Recommended for you