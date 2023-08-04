Editor's Note: An extraordinary day

Spencer Fordin. Photo Carolyn Graham/The New Meixcan

Opera isn’t known for being brief. And neither are films directed by Christopher Nolan. But what happens if you make time for both in one day? Would you open a portal to a higher plane of existence or just come close to falling asleep in two darkened venues? I had no idea, but I was willing to endure a day of Operaheimer in the interest of art and science.

***

Let’s face it: You’re not getting me into the theater to see Barbie. But Oppenheimer is a different animal. I see every Christopher Nolan film in the theaters, and I have since The Dark Knight. That doesn’t mean I’ve enjoyed them all; I’ve seen Tenet multiple times, and I admit that it was baffling on first, second, and third watch. I thought Dunkirk was a nice idea, but it doesn’t hold up to repeated viewings. I enjoyed Interstellar up to the cosmic library sequence. Still, I had high hopes for Oppenheimer — so high that I didn’t mind driving to Albuquerque to see it. This is a three-hour movie, and with the drive, became a five-hour commitment.



