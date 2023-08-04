Opera isn’t known for being brief. And neither are films directed by Christopher Nolan. But what happens if you make time for both in one day? Would you open a portal to a higher plane of existence or just come close to falling asleep in two darkened venues? I had no idea, but I was willing to endure a day of Operaheimer in the interest of art and science.
***
Let’s face it: You’re not getting me into the theater to see Barbie. But Oppenheimer is a different animal. I see every Christopher Nolan film in the theaters, and I have since The Dark Knight. That doesn’t mean I’ve enjoyed them all; I’ve seen Tenet multiple times, and I admit that it was baffling on first, second, and third watch. I thought Dunkirk was a nice idea, but it doesn’t hold up to repeated viewings. I enjoyed Interstellar up to the cosmic library sequence. Still, I had high hopes for Oppenheimer — so high that I didn’t mind driving to Albuquerque to see it. This is a three-hour movie, and with the drive, became a five-hour commitment.
For much of the movie, it’s a pleasure to spend that time. You’re swept along with Cillian Murphy’s title character as the tide of history plays out; he marshals the minds necessary to complete the project and presides over it as perhaps its only indispensable personality. You meet his wife during the course of the movie, and you meet his lover, too.
Great expense and industry was incurred in bringing this movie to the big screen. The costuming and the period details are perfect; the familiar vistas of Los Alamos are portrayed in their imposing splendor; and the set piece of the Trinity nuclear test is filmmaking at its finest. But for me, it lost its nerve somewhere after the big boom.
Nolan expects you to know all about the devastation wrought at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and he makes the directorial decision not to show any of it. At one point, the scientists look at evidence of the carnage wrought by the bomb and wince, but the audience sees nothing.
Spoiler: The film’s last hour follows Oppenheimer as he fights to keep his security clearance. But 200,000 people are dead, and you can’t convince me the audience is invested in what happens to Oppenheimer from there.
***
(Warning: Mark Tiarks has not approved these opera insights — and probably never will.)
I arrived at the opening night of Santa Fe Opera’s Orfeo ready for something uplifting; I had just endured the bomb and its aftermath, and I raced home to walk my dog and take a nap before the singing started.
What did I know about Orfeo going in? I knew it was more than 400 years old and that it told one of the most famous stories in mythology. Orfeo flashes through five acts in less than two hours and goes from ultra-bright wedding costumes reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz to all-black garb at the gates of hell. And don’t blink or you might miss Eurydice.
The heavy lifting in this production belongs to the title character, and on opening night, it fell to understudy Luke Sutliff, who handled it all with aplomb to win over both the audience and the opera gods. At the end of the night, he soared to heaven and savored a lengthy standing ovation.
***
One day. Seven hours spent consuming or considering art. Zero regrets.
I went home feeling fulfilled and spent my Sunday ensconced in a YouTube wormhole replaying Orfeo and examining the reality of the world Oppenheimer lived in.
These stories — the mythological anecdote of a man who goes to hell to rescue his wife and the true account of a man who used his ingenuity to nearly destroy the world — yield even more upon deeper examination.
The only question: How much time are you willing to spend with them?
How much art is too much art? Pasatiempo staff writer Spencer Fordin took on the task of seeing Oppenheimer and the Santa Fe Opera's production of Orfeo in the same day and reports back on the consequences.