The nature of writing

The bar at La Fonda on Sunday afternoon is louder than I’d hoped. Author David Quammen, who’s agreed to an interview with Pasatiempo about his latest work, offers to test my recorder to see if it would pick up our voices. As I begin to look over my notes and click on the recorder, Quammen recites a poem:
“There are strange things done in the midnight sun
By the men who moil for gold;
The Arctic trails have their secret tales
That would make your blood run cold.”
A few more verses, and I look up from my notes as he recites the last one: “I cremated Sam McGee.”
Sometimes, it just doesn’t get any better than that. Here is a legendary National Geographic Explorer, sitting across the table from me, declaiming The Cremation of Sam McGee, an old campfire ballad by Robert W. Service, the Bard of the Yukon.
I’d like to think that it was our earlier conversation about environmental essayist Edward Abbey’s adventures and his final resting place that reminds Quammen of Service’s poem. But in truth, it may be a need for a quiet moment — it has been an intense publication week and weekend, with interviews, author talks, and book signings, across cities, airports, and Zoom and phone calls.
Quammen’s latest book, The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from Landscapes of Wonder, Peril, and Hope, was released May 16, just days before I met with him. On the surface, the book is a collection of feature stories Quammen wrote for National Geographic between 1999 and 2020. In reality, it’s not so much a series of stories as it is one extensive and extraordinary account of feats of conservation and preservation performed by scientists and activists from around the world, feats Quammen bore witness to.
But there’s more to this book. During his conversation on the big stage at last month’s Santa Fe International Literary Festival with his friend and former editor Mark Bryant a few hours before he met with me, Quammen called The Heartbeat of the Wild his manifesto. “A narrative manifesto,” he had said, “on the subject of wildness and preservation of biological diversity.” A manifesto, I now realize, about hope, too.
In preparing for the interview, I read his new book in a fury. I underlined gorgeous phrase after gorgeous phrase. And I laughed a lot. Quammen may have written about landscapes and events that could break the coldest of hearts, but he also knows how to make readers giggle, and often at his own expense. One of my favorite paragraphs, it turns out, is also one of Quammen’s, from early in the book:
“Just before noon, he [Mike Fay] inspected another fresh mound of elephant dung poking his finger through the mulchy gobs. … He picked out seeds of various shape and size, identifying each at a glance, reciting the Latin binomials as he tossed them into a pile. … As I squatted beside him, impressed by his knowledge and scribbling the names, he added: ‘Of course, this is where you get foot worms, standing in elephant dung like this.’”
In his new book, Quammen also wants to tell readers that change for the better is possible. In story after story, flesh-and-blood humans take one small step after another, sometimes literally through hip-deep mud in the jungle, and bring about real change: a new national park, say, or a dozen, where there were none.
By the time Quammen joined National Geographic in 1999, he had written professionally for nearly three decades, gradually shifting from fiction to nonfiction. From 1981 to 1996, he wrote a monthly column for Outside, most of that time under Bryant’s editorial eye. “When I started those columns,” Quammen says, “I was writing natural history essays. And when I finished, I was writing science essays. And in the meantime, I had learned a whole lot of ecology and evolutionary biology.”
As a midcareer writer and journalist, he finally agreed to his first National Geographic assignment because, among other reasons, they had promised him that they wouldn’t trample on his voice.
In other words, even while working on his very first National Geographic story, Quammen already knew what he was doing. And yet, in a 2001 interview, he struggled to define his work. In response to having it characterized as nature writing by his 2001 interviewer, Quammen said, “I frankly hate being called a nature writer.” However, he was willing to be called a landscape writer — a term he and his dear friend, writer Barry Lopez, landed on during their many conversations about what exactly it was they were doing. Today, Quammen is known as a science writer.
In The Heartbeat of the Wild, however, his prose reveals Quammen to also be a sublime storyteller — in other words, a bard.
But he’s not a bard in the same poetic sense that Robert W. Service was. Not in the legend-making sense, either. Rather, Quammen’s poetry manifests itself through superb journalistic prose, through sharp dialogues, and in all the minute details, which, he reminds his reader, he based on facts, on disciplined note taking, and on uncompromised honesty.
Plus, he did spend more than two decades at National Geographic, writing and sharing with the world not so much his adventures, but rather those of scientists and activists at the forefront of conservation — the epics of unsung heroes.
Isn’t that what a bard does?
Ania Hull is a writer, journalist, and editor, formerly based in Hong Kong and currently living in Albuquerque. She reports about the arts, book culture, social justice, immigration, and the environment for a variety of publications.