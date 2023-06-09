The nature of writing

Author David Quammen

The bar at La Fonda on Sunday afternoon is louder than I’d hoped. Author David Quammen, who’s agreed to an interview with Pasatiempo about his latest work, offers to test my recorder to see if it would pick up our voices. As I begin to look over my notes and click on the recorder, Quammen recites a poem:

There are strange things done in the midnight sun

The nature of writing

Recommended for you