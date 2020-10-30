The long-term residents

CAFE PASQUAL’S
Established: 1979
In Santa Fe, even the ghosts are gourmands. At Cafe Pasqual’s, on the corner of Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street, resident ghouls are best known for their taste in soufflé and for helping out around the restaurant.
Cafe Pasqual’s has a storied past. “According to the historic maps, there’s been a building on our corner since the 1600s, of some kind or another,” says Katharine Kagel, executive chef and owner of Cafe Pasqual’s. The building in which Pasqual’s now resides has been a gas station and then a restaurant since the 1920s. Kagel founded Cafe Pasqual’s in 1979 and, soon after, had spirited guests. “For the last 40 years, we’ve had some interesting phantasmic experiences. About 12 stories over the years have come to the light from various team members.”
The ghosts tend to be collegial. “They’re very benign, very sweet, very helpful,” Kagel says. “Every occurrence has been helpful or happy.” On occasion, the ghosts have been spotted pushing chairs into place. One employee reported seeing a severed hand while she was eating cheese blintzes. (The hand was gone by the time she had finished the pastry.) Mostly, the ghosts call out the names of restaurant employees. Sometimes, they get a little more opinionated.
“Our general manager, David Coulson, and myself were in our kitchen judging which of the three corn soufflés that I had made, and put on platters, should be served to Julia Child who was coming to eat that day at the restaurant,” Kagel says. “She was an amazing luminary of everything to do with food, and we were very honored.” Child was the author of multiple cookbooks and appeared frequently on television. She introduced many Americans to French cuisine. In other words, she was an expert on soufflés.
As Kagel and Coulson were thinking, something extraordinary happened. “One of the soufflés levitated and went straight up into the air about six feet — we have a very tall ceiling in the kitchen — went across the room, hit the wall on the other side of the prep island, and crashed to the floor,” Kagel says. “David and I looked at each other with arms still akimbo and said simultaneously, ‘Not that one.’”
Those who want to dine with these selective specters will have to wait a little while because Cafe Pasqual’s is only open for takeout due to the pandemic. When the dining room does reopen, don’t be surprised to hear your name called when no one is around. Not to worry, Kagel thinks that the ghosts mostly just want to recognized and acknowledged. And, it seems, to have their culinary opinions valued. — Jason Strykowski
