The lonely ghost

JOHNSON LANE HOUSE
Established: Late 19th century
It was 1987. Artist and Santa Fe resident, Danae Falliers, then 27, was in the midst of a difficult romantic relationship. She was living in San Francisco at the time. She needed to get away. In late December, her friend Frank Picascia invited her to spend Christmas with him in Santa Fe, and she took him up on the offer.
“It was Christmas Eve,” she recalls. “I got to Albuquerque, and it was a blizzard. The snow was coming down hard. I was already tense and nervous and upset. Then I had to do this drive where the snow was packed, and I couldn’t see anything.” Around midnight, she arrived at Johnson Lane, a short dirt road off of Garcia Street that’s packed with old adobes. Picascia’s two-bedroom house was built sometime in the late 19th century. The snow was piled up so high that Falliers could barely get inside the door. She was frazzled from the treacherous drive.
Picascia directed her to a small bedroom, no larger than 7 by 10 feet, in the back of the house. Old wooden vigas lined the ceiling, and a small window looked out at the backyard. “I’m trying to settle down,” she says. “I get into bed, and I’m reading the biography of Abraham Lincoln. I’m facing the wall. It’s really cold. It’s snowy and dark. I start to get sleepy. As soon as I shut my book, I feel my skin start tingling. It’s like electricity. It’s really not like anything I’ve ever felt before. I opened my eyes and tried to calm down.”
After reading some more, she felt relaxed enough to go to sleep but, again, she felt a surge of energy course through her body. “I start to get really upset and think maybe I should go find Frank, but by now, it’s like 3 in the morning. I finally start to drift off when I feel a woman’s body slip behind me. I can feel her breasts on my back and her breath in my ear and this arm comes around over me. Her hand comes over my hand, and it’s ice cold. My eyes just pop wide open.”
Falliers reached out and turned on the light. After a three or four minutes, she felt the presence leave, but it took her about another 40 minutes to summon the courage to turn around. “When I looked, there was nothing there,” she says. “I didn’t sleep the rest of the night, and I kept the light on. The next morning, Frank is making coffee and he said to me, ‘Did you come and stand in the doorway of [your] room last night?’ I said ‘No.’ But I told him what happened. He said that she’s been seen before. There was a realtor in town, Merrily Pierson, and she told Frank that it was known that the house had a ghost and that she gets really active when women are in the house. Supposedly, she was an artist who used to live there, who was a lesbian, and she committed suicide. She hung herself from the vigas in that back room where I was sleeping.”
Falliers wasted no time moving to another room. But she noticed that Picascia’s cat would often go into that back room and just stare up at the vigas.
“I just want to say that I’m a very logical, science-based person. I’m not really interested in the paranormal. I absolutely believe in it because it’s happened to me. But I don’t go looking for it. I was not looking for this.” In retrospect, she adds, “It wasn’t sexual. It was more romantic. It felt like she was just so lonely.” — Jason Strykowski
