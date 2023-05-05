050123 jw the screen 2.jpg

On May 1, 2023, Faded posters from the 2019 documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, speak to a time when The Screen’s film projectors brought us stories from around the world. Details linger from that era with worn movie seats, stacks of film canisters and an old reel to reel titled "The Mangler" still on display at the old theater turned movie studio.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The faded posters framed behind glass on the wall speak to a time when The Screen’s film projectors brought us stories from around the world.

The posters advertise the 2019 documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which played at one of Santa Fe’s most revered art house cinemas, The Screen, during pre-pandemic times.

042823 jw art house 1.jpg

Movie goers settle in to watch Air at the Violet Crown on April 28, 2023 where the theater dedicates at least one of its 11 screens to showing independent and art house movies. While Violet Crown shows some art house films, it still primarily butters its bread with mainstream titles.
042823 jw art house 3.jpg

Paula Gallegos hauls in a bucket of popcorn on her way to watch Chevalier at the Violet Crown on April 28, 2023 where the theater dedicates at least one of its 11 screens to showing independent and art house movies. While Violet Crown shows some art house films, it still primarily butters its bread with mainstream titles.
042823 jw art house 4.jpg

Movie goers watch a preview for the 1968 Stanley Kubrick classic 2001: A Space Odyssey at the Violet Crown on April 28, 2023, where the theater dedicates at least one of its 11 screens to showing independent and art house movies. While Violet Crown shows some art house films, it still primarily butters its bread with mainstream titles.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

