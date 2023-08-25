You might have seen her in line at the grocery store, sitting at a coffee shop, or pumping gasoline. Santa Fe’s Chaw Ei Thein cuts a stylish-but-unassuming figure around town and might strike the uninitiated as a college professor, or maybe a doctor. Nothing in her demeanor would suggest “dissident” — and that’s for the best, given Chaw, 54, faces an arrest warrant in her native Myanmar for creating art that criticizes its dictatorial government.

Some of that art is featured in WANTED, running through September 16 at form & concept. It includes sculptures, repurposed army flags, and a one-time performance, all aimed at shedding light on — and criticizing — Myanmar’s series of oppressive regimes that dates back 75 years.

The gifted dissident

Works by Santa Fe artist Chaw Ei Thein featured in WANTED at form & concept include I wish Buddha free from Danger in Burma #01 (2015), acrylic pigment, gauze, faux oxidized iron patina, cast resin. Photo Marylene Mey; courtesy form & concept
The gifted dissident

Works by Santa Fe artist Chaw Ei Thein featured in WANTED at form & concept include I wish Buddha free from Danger in Burma #04 (detail2015), acrylic pigment, gauze, faux oxidized iron patina, cast resin. Photo Marylene Mey; courtesy form & concept
The gifted dissident

Works by Santa Fe artist Chaw Ei Thein featured in WANTED at form & concept include I wish Buddha free from Danger in Burma #01 (detail, 2015), acrylic pigment, gauze, faux oxidized iron patina, cast resin. Photo Marylene Mey; courtesy form & concept

Recommended for you