The classics

Santa Fe’s music groups put the pandemic behind them, at least in terms of activity level, during 2022-2023. Attendance still seemed unpredictable, with some performances selling out and others drawing smaller crowds, for reasons hard to discern. Now it’s time to look ahead and see what the new concert season holds in store for us.
On the good news front, Chatter has done it again this year. Last year, the Albuquerque-based chamber music collective doubled its Santa Fe concerts from one to two each month. Now they’re up to four. By joining forces with the Exodus Ensemble and taking over the gallery space at the Center for Contemporary Arts, the group’s eclectic one-hour programs will be offered here every week on Saturday mornings, except for the two nearest Christmas and the Fourth of July.
Colin Jacobsen, Santa Fe Pro Musica’s new artistic director, is quickly putting his stamp on the organization’s programs, serving as violinist, orchestra leader, composer, and arranger on the fall orchestra concert and appearing with his string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, on the chamber music series a few weeks later. Pro Musica continued to make news on the personnel front, with Executive Director Andrea Cassutt and the organization parting ways after 22 months. Co-founder, music director emeritus, and conductor laureate Thomas O’Connor is serving as interim executive director.
High-profile events this season include Gustav Mahler’s immense “Resurrection” Symphony No. 2, performed by the New Mexico Philharmonic, and Mozart’s Requiem, by Santa Fe Pro Musica. The small but plucky New Mexico Performing Arts Society brings us Bach’s St. John Passion, while the Santa Fe Symphony, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, closes its season with Beethoven’s “Choral” Symphony No. 9.
On September 23, Chatter regulars are joined by Pro Musica’s Colin Jacobsen for a program that features Ralph Vaughan Williams’The Lark Ascending (with Jacobsen as soloist), plus music by Henry Purcell and Toru Takemitsu, among others. Violinist David Felberg, cellist James Holland, and pianist David Solem team up on October 14 for two major Russian works, Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 6 in A major and Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor.
Sneak Peek: Chatter announces repertory and puts tickets on sale about two months in advance of performance dates, so we can’t peek too far into the future. However, we can disclose that the November 4 program features Brahms’ charming Liebeslieder Waltzes for vocal quartet and two pianists; Richard Strauss’ late masterpieceMetamorphosen, written at the very end of World War II, will be performed on November 18 by a string septet.
LENSIC PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
211 W. San Francisco Street; 505-988-1234; lensic.org
Mariachi Herencia de México, which evolved from a project in the Chicago Public Schools, and vocalist La Marisoul join forces to celebrate the art form’s heritage and point the way toward its future on September 28. The R. Carlos Nakai Trio, performing here on October 12, brings together the world’s most celebrated Native American flutist (Nakai), harp-guitarist (William Eaton), and worldbeat percussionist (Will Clipman). All About Jazz called sitarist Anoushka Shankar (daughter and student of the late Ravi Shankar) “one of our most mesmerizing live performers … an artist who constantly pushes the envelope.” For her Lensic performance on October 20 she’s joined by four London-based instrumentalists on clarinet, drums, percussion, and bass.
Sneak Peek: Three-time Grammy Award winner, the legendary bluesman Taj Mahal plays the Lensic on March 1, 2024, with Gambian composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Sona Jobarteh opening the program.
LOS ALAMOS CONCERT ASSOCIATION
Duane W. Smith Auditorium, Los Alamos High School, 1300 Diamond Drive; 505-662-9000; losalamosconcert.org
The history of classical music in Los Alamos goes back to European physicists who shipped their grand pianos to New Mexico when they moved here to work on the Manhattan Project. Celebrated pianists have figured prominently in the concert association’s programming since its founding in 1946; for the upcoming season it’s Sir Stephen Hough on November 19, in a program that includes works by Liszt, Scriabin, and Debussy. The Frisson Winds and pianist Marika Bournaki open the association’s season on September 23 with music by Beethoven, Glinka, Debussy, Poulenc, and Valerie Coleman.
Sneak Peek: Delirium Musicum, an ethnically diverse chamber orchestra of young musicians who envision “a world inspired by the ecstatic interpretation of music,” visits our L.A. from their home in that other, larger one in southern California on January 12, 2024. The group is followed by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet on February 10.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco Street; 505-988-1234; lensic.org
The Met Live in HD fall lineup is strong on contemporary operas, starting with Jake Heggie’s and Terrence McNally’s Dead Man Walking on October 21. It stars Joyce DiDonato, Ryan McKinny, Latonia Moore, and Susan Graham. A long overdue major revival of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, by composer Anthony Davis and librettist Thulani Davis, is set for November 18. Baritone Will Liverman takes the title role; Leah Hawkins, the leading lady in this summer’s Tosca at the Santa Fe Opera, and Raehann Bryce-Davis, Ježibaba in our Rusalka, are also featured in the cast. Ailyn Pérez, our recent Rusalka herself, headlines Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, an opera with a text in the magical realism style of Gabriel García Márquez, on December 9.
Sneak Peek: Fans of heavy-duty Romantic-era operas will be happy in 2024, with broadcasts including Verdi’sNabucco (January 6), Bizet’sCarmen (January 27), and Puccini’sMadama Butterfly (May 11).
The New Mexico Performing Arts Society is our only music organization that performs zarzuela, the Spanish music-theater genre, on a regular basis. Its annual concert of zarzuela excerpts this year takes place on October 15 at the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas. The group’s other programming, which includes chamber music concerts and Bach cantatas, takes place during the holidays and in 2024, so it will be covered in future roundups.
Sneak Peek: Bach’s magnificent St. John Passion will be performed in Santa Fe on May 10, 2024.
The New Mexico Philharmonic’s most intriguing programming this fall is a four-concert Mozart Festival that spans two weekends. The October 7 event includes opera arias by Mozart and Antonio Salieri, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’sMozart and Salieri (a one-act opera on the apocryphal theory that Salieri poisoned Mozart out of jealousy) and Mozart’s Requiem, composed when he was dying. More opera is on tap October 21, with the overtures to Così fan Tutte, The Marriage of Figaro, and The Magic Flute, plus soprano Amy Owens performing arias from the latter two as well as Don Giovanni. The October 22 finale ranges widely from his first piano concerto and first symphony to the final piano concerto and his last symphonic work, the magnificent “Jupiter” Symphony No. 41.
Sneak Peek: On February 17, 2024, Music Director Roberto Minczuk, sopranos Hannah Stephens and Catalina Cuervo, and the University of New Mexico Chorus tackle Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony No. 2.
Opera Southwest’s adventurous programming continues in its 51st season, which opens Friday, September 8, with Rossini’s early comedy about identity theft, L’Occasione fa il Ladro, staged outdoors at the Albuquerque Museum’s amphitheater. The title translates as “Opportunity Makes the Thief,” but a better choice might have been “Two Many Counts.” Two men, each claiming to be Count Alberto, stake rival claims to the hand of Berenice, an arranged bride who has never met her intended. Bela Bartók’s thriller Bluebeard’s Castle receives its New Mexico premiere in October, as a Halloween special with set designs by Meow Wolf members.
Sneak Peek: Thanks to its violent passions, Carmen has been described as an Italian opera written in French and set in Spain. In an ingenious twist, Opera Southwest will perform it next May in a Spanish translation created in 1904 for a Barcelona zarzuela company, as part of its admirable commitment to Spanish-language offerings.
Santa Fe’s most adventurous presenter stretches even wider in 2023-2024, starting with Transient Landscapes on September 16. It’s an “ecoacoustical” event with lots of community participation in which attendees will experience the sights and sounds of an Alaskan glacier breaking up. Up next is Manual Cinema’sFrankenstein, on September 26, in which the classic tale is told through a contemporary blend of shadow puppetry, sound effects, film, and live music. Secret Byrd, a very different kind of immersive event, is slated for November 14 and 15 in the Scottish Rite Center ballroom. It re-creates a private, 16th-century church service during the English Reformation, with vocal music by William Byrd, secretly a Catholic who was facing prosecution if his heresy was discovered.
Sneak Peak: Three Native American matriarchs from Northern New Mexico reflect on their pasts and anticipate their futures in The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place, an evening of music, storytelling, and multimedia arts, on January 24, 2024.
New artistic director Colin Jacobsen is very much in the forefront of Pro Musica’s fall offerings. The acclaimed violinist and composer leads the orchestra in Source Code on November 4. It’s an exploration of classical music’s roots in folk and spiritual antecedents, with works by Bela Bartók, Heinrich Biber, Edvard Grieg, and Jessie Montgomery, plus an arrangement of world folk music by Jacobsen. He’s back in town on November 19 with his string quartet Brooklyn Rider and mezzo- soprano Anne Sophie von Otter for Songs of Love and Death. The program includes Franz Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” string quartet as well as Jacobsen’s arrangements of Songs for Lulu and Trois Valses Anglaises by Rufus Wainwright.
Sneak Peek: On April 27 and 28, 2024, conductor laureate Thomas O’Connor leads the Pro Musica orchestra, four vocal soloists, and Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico in Mozart’s beloved Requiem.
It’s the Santa Fe Symphony’s 40th anniversary, and they’ve enlisted a Santa Fe favorite, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, to help launch the festive season on Sunday, September 10, with Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. One of Mozart’s supreme achievements, his Symphony No. 40 in G minor, is also on the program, as are Beethoven’s Lenore Overture and Gina Gillie’s “Philharmonic Fanfare.” A star teacher, violinist Ida Kavafian, and her star student, 12-year-old Himari Yoshimura, join the orchestra on October 15 for concertos by Bach and Henryk Wieniawski. Gustav Holst’sThe Planets rounds out the program, with cosmic narration by the Santa Fe Institute’s Cris Moore and Chris Kempes. In “the price is right” department, a free event showcasing the symphony chorus takes place on October 29 at the Cathedral Basilica.
Sneak Peek:Beethoven’s titanic “Choral” Symphony No. 9 closes the season on May 19, 2024, with the orchestra and chorus joined by a quartet of recent Santa Fe Opera apprentices, Teresa Perrotta, Katherine DeYoung, Anthony Leon, and Griffen Hogan Tracy as vocal soloists.
There’s no bad time for a drive to Taos, so why not head there for California Connections, a concert on October 7 and 8 celebrating California-based or influenced composers John Cage, John Adams, Reena Esmail, and Lou Harrison. There’s even an opportunity to join the group that’s “preparing” the piano to Cage’s specifications for his Perilous Night, a title drawn from a collection of Irish folktales. Cage’s website describes the preparations as “moderately elaborate.” Pianist Gleb Ivanov’s December 8 recital includes Beethoven’s “Waldstein” Piano Sonata No. 21 and music by Schubert.
Sneak Peek:Hommage à Fauré, on March 16 and 17, 2024, with violinist Ruxandra Marquardt, cellist Sally Guenther, and pianist Robert McDonald features music by Gabriel Fauré and his student Arthur Honegger. ◀