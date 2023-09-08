The classics

Santa Fe’s music groups put the pandemic behind them, at least in terms of activity level, during 2022-2023. Attendance still seemed unpredictable, with some performances selling out and others drawing smaller crowds, for reasons hard to discern. Now it’s time to look ahead and see what the new concert season holds in store for us.

On the good news front, Chatter has done it again this year. Last year, the Albuquerque-based chamber music collective doubled its Santa Fe concerts from one to two each month. Now they’re up to four. By joining forces with the Exodus Ensemble and taking over the gallery space at the Center for Contemporary Arts, the group’s eclectic one-hour programs will be offered here every week on Saturday mornings, except for the two nearest Christmas and the Fourth of July.

Colin Jacobsen, Santa Fe Pro Musica’s new artistic director, is quickly putting his stamp on the organization’s programs, serving as violinist, orchestra leader, composer, and arranger on the fall orchestra concert and appearing with his string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, on the chamber music series a few weeks later. Pro Musica continued to make news on the personnel front, with Executive Director Andrea Cassutt and the organization parting ways after 22 months. Co-founder, music director emeritus, and conductor laureate Thomas O’Connor is serving as interim executive director.

Los Alamos Concert Association welcomes Sir Stephen Hough on November 19.
Puccini’s La Rondine will be on April 20, 2024, at the Lensic as part of The Met: Live in HD programming next spring.
Pianist Anna Dmytrenko (left) performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with the New Mexico Philharmonic in the spring.
Artistic director Colin Jacobsen leads two fall programs for Santa Fe Pro Musica. Courtesy Santa Fe Pro Musica

