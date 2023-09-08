It’s not all strings and theatrical scenes around here — the big stages attract similarly big names for their fall lineups, from pulling entertainment from the bright lights of Broadway to hosting a quiet lad from the working-class city of Liverpool. And don’t roll up those event canopies just yet either. Green chile and balloons battle for our attention, just as the last embers of Zozobra flame out.

AMP Concerts: Bonnie Raitt

Santa Fe Opera, 301 Opera Drive; ampconcerts.org

The biggies

Bonnie Raitt, performing at a 2008 John Edwards campaign event, plays at the Santa Fe Opera on September 17.

Courtesy Wiki Media
The biggies

The skies over Albuquerque will be dotted with hot air balloons during the International Balloon Fiesta October 7-15.

Recommended for you