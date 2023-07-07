The art of conversation

The International Folk Art Market is more than a glorified annual shopping opportunity. It’s a wonderland of culture, art, tradition, heritage, and, most of all, it immerses its visitors in the personal stories of artists.
Those stories are what make the purchases and experiences at IFAM unique to the shopper — if you ask questions, the artists will tell tales that make an indelible imprint on your soul and will forever be part of the pieces you buy. Every time you look at your folk art, you will hear echoes of those stories. And when you share those stories, you are helping to preserve and disseminate cultures. As a folk art patron, you become a one-person gallery where others can admire your cherished pieces — and learn about other cultures.
The first step to having a more meaningful IFAM experience is to slow down and take the time to study what the artists are selling. Your eye and heart will guide you to finding a piece or pieces that sing to you. When you touch them, you will feel an energy, a pleasure, and a longing to wear them, to decorate with them, or to gift them. If you wish to go deeper, you can ask the artist questions. Generally speaking, the artists are not only willing to share stories but also cherish the opportunities to tell buyers about their culture and craft.
Come along as Pasatiempo visits with four IFAM artists to learn how their stories can enrich your IFAM experience — and your life.
Phoebe Lasoi Salau, from Kitengela, Kajiado (county), Kenya (beadwork)
Who taught you beading?
Starting when I was eight, any time we went herding a flock of sheep in the fields, my mother taught me how to bead and come up with patterns that have meanings according to Maasai culture and seasons. In our culture, growing up beading is a must for a woman. My first piece was a pendant, because a Maasai woman’s beauty is always portrayed by what she has on her neck.
How can buyers benefit your community?
I had to go through female genital mutilation at the age of 10. It is a bad culture that takes away a girl’s or woman’s rights and voice. Luckily, I had the opportunity to go to school after FGM. Today, I use beadwork as my voice to train and empower girls and women who have gone through FGM. Now we are a proud group of Maasai women (most are self-employed), and through beadwork, we can afford to buy food, clean water, sanitary pads for ourselves and our daughters instead of using old clothes.
Are your pieces decorative, or do they have a ceremonial context?
Some pieces are worn during special occasions such as weddings, rituals, and community events whereas other, simple pieces are worn every day.
Have you bought anything at past IFAMs?
A scarf from a lady from India.
What materials do you use?
Glass and plastic beads, fishing line, threads, snaps, needles, buttons.
Hint: Ask Phoebe if the men create and wear beadwork.
Marie Alexandrine Rasoanantenaina, owner and manager of Tahiana Création from Madagascar (weaving, basketry)
Who taught you? Where did you first sell?
Because of my family’s poverty, I didn’t go to school. I lived with my grandmother and began helping her when I was eight. By the time I was 12, she had taught me weaving, sewing, embroidery, and braiding, and my first creation was a little pair of trousers that I made from my grandmother’s discarded material. I began selling door-to-door in the countryside. Sometimes, I sold nothing and came home crying, but my grandmother was always there to encourage me.
How does buying from you benefit your family and community?
Besides helping my family, it aids those I work with — especially women — to break out of poverty. IFAM has changed our lives, our village, our country. Women now have their own houses, their children go to school, and some children have even gone abroad to pursue their studies.
How does your art reflect your Malagasy culture?
For example, we use banana leaves for plates, and I created table sets made from cotton threads and vetiver [a kind of grass].
For baskets, traditionally, if there are three or four daughters in a family and the youngest gets married first, she must give a basket (saronakarona) to each sister. The oldest sister gets the biggest basket. The baskets are filled with things the sisters like, and then the youngest can ask her sisters for their blessings and permission to marry. That is why I make baskets of different sizes.
What materials do you use?
Vetiver, cotton thread, raffia, recycled material, natural dyes.
Are your baskets decorative or functional?
Both. Some use them for table centerpieces, and others place them in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and fill them with fruit, keys, flowers, eggs, napkins, soap, or hang different sized baskets on their walls.
Have you bought anything at a prior IFAM?
Sandals for my daughter from a Columbian woman, scarves from a Mali woman, and crèches [nativity scenes] with Jesus from Peruvians.
Hint: Ask Marie about the meaning of aloalo in her culture.
Ahmed Kamal Mohamed Sayeid Ahmed, Tentmakers of Cairo (Egypt)
Who taught you sewing, embroidery, appliqué, and quilting? Where did you sell?
It’s generational, so each family passes this craft or art to sons and grandsons and keeps it up when they go to school and universities as well. Starting when I was 15, Emad Aied, an Osta [master tentmaker in Arabic], taught me.
A long time ago, I dreamed of sharing this art worldwide, but traveling is a challenge for many Egyptians. This dream became true when I met Ms. Jenny Bowker, who is a famous Australian quilter and wife of the Australian ambassador. During her visit to Tentmakers Street (Qasbet Radwan), we drank tea, and she said she could introduce Tentmakers of Cairo to the world. Since that time, we’ve made more than 100 trips worldwide to share our art, craft, and culture.
Why is the company called Tentmakers of Cairo?
Since the first leather tents were found in a 21st dynasty tomb by archaeologists who described “the walls covered with twisting flowers and leaves, and the ceiling with stars,” Egyptians have been known for spectacular tents. While the outsides have been dull cotton canvas, the insides have been covered with appliqué. There are tents shown in the Rameses panel at Abu Simbel, and Paul in the Bible was a tentmaker.
As times have changed, so have the tents. Linen replaced the original leather, and then cotton as it became common in Egypt. It is more common now to use vertical panels for weddings and henna parties, Ramadan eating areas, diplomatic functions, funerals, and street celebrations. Surprisingly, there is no difference in the patterns used for sad occasions like funerals and the joyful celebrations of weddings.
The men who hand stitch the work are called Khayamiya — which is also the word for tents. It has a lot in common with quilts. Before, all tentmakers were men, but after international trips and markets, women started to join and stitch, but most of them work from home.
In the past, tentmakers didn’t even care if the color of the thread matched the fabrics. Now the work is finer and of high quality. We make pieces in all sizes and shapes that represent our culture, community, and stories, calligraphed wisdoms, the lotus, and Arabic and Islamic designs.
Hint: Ask Ahmed about the Goha story.
Kono Junya, Kyoto, Japan (Yōkai)
If you’ve visited the popular yōkai exhibit at the International Folk Art Museum, you’ve seen Kono’s scary monsters at the entrance and among the dark side rooms. He explained when his interest in ghosts, spirits, and demons began, and how he learned mask making.
When I was a preschooler, many illustrated books on yōkai were published for children. Japanese children are interested in yōkai in the same way they are interested in animals and cars.
I started making masks in 2005 when I was in college. I had absolutely no know-how, but a yōkai costume parade was coming up in two weeks, so I learned how to make them from a folk artist. My first mask was the Blue Monk, a single-eyed monk yōkai. There was no such thing as a single-eyed mask in conventional mask designs, so I devised a new design.
How can shoppers help to keep Japanese and yōkai heritage and culture alive?
Yōkai were born from Indigenous beliefs that reflect the Japanese way of thinking about spirits dwelling in the mountains and the sea and the souls of the dead. The culture of enjoying yōkai as entertainment matured 400 years ago during the samurai period, when they were mainly used as subjects for ukiyo-e prints and plays and for toy designs. They are a way of bringing yōkai that exist only in picture scrolls, anime, and manga into the real world, thus enriching the relationship between yōkai and humans.
My masks have been used in popular hero movies and in musicians’ music videos. I use a technique called hariko [papier-maché]. They are mainly made from Japanese paper and clay. Some of the yōkai are old men and women, transformed animals, or discarded old tools.
If you have purchased one of my yōkai masks, I would like you to wear it and interact with people and experience and help to preserve the Japanese yōkai culture.
Hint: Ask Kono san what a Japanese artist from the past would think of his yōkai. ◀
Judith Fein is an award-winning international travel journalist who has contributed to 130 publications and is a lifelong collector of folk and outsider art.