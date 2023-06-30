Tenderloin to tacos

Tailgate at the Santa Fe Opera with a mountain backdrop. Photo Kate Russell for Santa Fe Opera

The orchestra is tuning their instruments. The singers are warming up their pipes.

And you’re in the parking lot, enjoying a fine repast.

People who love going to the Santa Fe Opera often also have a taste for the longstanding tradition of tailgating that, at least in Santa Fe, has transcended burgers and beer in the parking lot before football games.

Salsa and chips (left) and brisket from Cowgirl BBQ. Photos Carolyn Graham, The New Mexican

