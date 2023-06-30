Tenderloin to tacos

The orchestra is tuning their instruments. The singers are warming up their pipes.
And you’re in the parking lot, enjoying a fine repast.
People who love going to the Santa Fe Opera often also have a taste for the longstanding tradition of tailgating that, at least in Santa Fe, has transcended burgers and beer in the parking lot before football games.
If you’re attending an opera at some point this summer, you might be looking for some flavorful (and easy) ways to pull together a picnic to kick off an evening at one of our nation’s most beautiful opera houses, where even the parking lot offers a view of the Sangre de Cristos. Following is a Pasatiempo sampling of options to fill you up and start your opera evening off on a high note.
Santa Fe Opera Tailgate Picnics
505-986-5900; santafeopera.org/whats-on/tailgate-picnics
This might be the smoothest path to effortless tailgating, in that everything is prepared for you and ready for pickup at the opera when you arrive.
The menus, prepared by the opera’s vendor, Masterpiece Cuisine, include appetizers such as charcuterie boards ($30) and shrimp cocktail ($30), as well as entrées like chicken yakitori ($36) or chilled beef tenderloin ($36). All orders through the opera must be made by 3 p.m. at least two days in advance.
Bishop’s Lodge Luxury Tailgate Experience
This tailgate package is unique in that it includes the actual tailgate: A private car service delivers you to and from the opera and provides a gourmet dinner for two with wine service once you arrive.
The hitch? Reservations are required two weeks in advance. Call for pricing.
Walter Burke Catering Platters and Takeout
505-473-9600; walterburkecatering.com
Do you need to feed an army of operaites? This catering company offers everything from boxed lunches (sandwiches must be ordered in groups of five or more) to classic takeout platters that can feed as few as 10 or up to 60 diners.
Options include platters of steak, ham, chicken, salmon, or turkey, and there are plenty of vegetarian choices, too. Feeding crudité or a fruit platter to 10 to 20 guests costs $110, and more than $300 for 40 people.
Just need something for munching? The Southwestern Fiesta Platter, which includes tortilla chips, peppers, housemade guacamole, and salsa, starts at $120 for 10 to 20 people.
Kaune’s Picnics to Go
505-982-2629; kaunes.com/picnic.html
Santa Fe’s popular downtown market is a good way to go if you want to save on the food so you can splurge on the wines. Call Kaune’s a day in advance to order a picnic platter, which ranges from $14 to $20. Kaune’s also offers a charcuterie board ($17) and a classic French cheese plate ($20), which you can supplement with roasted chicken ($14, includes potato salad and berries).
Cowgirl Santa Fe Off-Site Buffets
505-982-2565; cowgirlsantafe.com/catering
Order bulk specialties to go for a smaller party, or if you have 20 hungry people, Cowgirl offers a variety of options, ranging from a soft taco bar ($19.25 per person) to Texas Style BBQ ($20-$23 per person), which comes with brisket, pork, and chicken. If you don’t want to sauce up your outfit, Cowgirl also offers fajitas ($18 per person), a harvest salad ($19.25 per person), and a Frito Pie bar ($14 per person).
Ranch House BBQ Packs
505-424-8900; theranchhousesantafe.com
The Ranch House offers brisket ($17) and pulled pork ($14) by the pound as well as packages that feed family-sized parties. The value pack — which includes one pound of meat or two half-chickens plus two pints of sides — costs $29. The family pack ($50) comes with two pounds of meat that will feed about five people. The Big House Pack ($170) serves eight pounds of meat and five quarts of sides.
Baja Tacos
505-471-8762; bajatacossantafe.com
Did you blow your budget on season tickets and are looking to scale back? No one is judging — especially if you roll up to the Santa Fe Opera with a batch of tacos. Baja Tacos’s location at 2621 Cerrillos Road has a drive-through, so you don’t even have to plan ahead. Just cruise up in your tux and proudly place your order for tacos made with chicken ($2.25), beef ($2.25), or, if you’re feeling fancy, carne adovada ($2.95). Order 10 of those bad boys, and you’re still below $30 — and you have a heck of an opera party pack. ◀