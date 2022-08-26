Taking stock of Woodstock via attendees' eyes

Lisa Law with a Chevy flatbed, which Law bought in 1967, that was converted into a mobile home by a Taos artist (detail); photo Doug Magnus

 Doug Magnus

The clock is ticking on the Museum at Bethel Woods, which is collecting stories from the ever-dwindling number of living people who witnessed legend-inspiring performances by the likes of Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, and Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock. If someone attended the famed 1969 concert and generational touchstone in upstate New York at age 25, that person would be 78 years old in 2022. Seventy-eight happens to be the average life expectancy in the United States.

Lisa Law of Santa Fe was there, and she’s looking for fellow New Mexicans who can make the same boast. It’s part of an effort by museum organizers to create a “pop-up history project,” dispatching volunteers to rapidly collect interviews with surviving attendees.

Law was involved with the event’s famed Hog Farmers, who took responsibility for security, fed many of the estimated 400,000 attendees, and made sure those coming down from drug trips were looked after. She also shot video and created large photo prints that now are featured at the museum, which is near Bethel, New York, less than a half-mile south of the 1969 Woodstock festival site.

