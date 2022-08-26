The clock is ticking on the Museum at Bethel Woods, which is collecting stories from the ever-dwindling number of living people who witnessed legend-inspiring performances by the likes of Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, and Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock. If someone attended the famed 1969 concert and generational touchstone in upstate New York at age 25, that person would be 78 years old in 2022. Seventy-eight happens to be the average life expectancy in the United States.
Lisa Law of Santa Fe was there, and she’s looking for fellow New Mexicans who can make the same boast. It’s part of an effort by museum organizers to create a “pop-up history project,” dispatching volunteers to rapidly collect interviews with surviving attendees.
Law was involved with the event’s famed Hog Farmers, who took responsibility for security, fed many of the estimated 400,000 attendees, and made sure those coming down from drug trips were looked after. She also shot video and created large photo prints that now are featured at the museum, which is near Bethel, New York, less than a half-mile south of the 1969 Woodstock festival site.
People who are interviewed by Law will have their stories, ages, and genders listed at the museum as part of the project, but not their names.
“So, forever, you’ll be able to study what these people said about what happened at the original Woodstock and (hear) me doing the short interviews with them,” Law says.
Time is of the essence, she says, as Museum at Bethel Woods organizers plan to fly to New Mexico in September in part to review her findings. So far, she has found about five New Mexicans who have shared their Woodstock stories. “You have to understand, these people are 71 to 80 years old, right?” she says. “And a lot of them remember everything, while others don’t remember anything. Hardly anything. It’s really fun because I’m really learning about all these people — where they sat, what they ate, how they got to bathroom, and who were the best groups that they liked.”
Law says the experience has opened her eyes to the importance of historical interviews. “I’m having a really good time doing this,” she says. “I mean, I’m working for the museum. They hired me to do this because they know a lot of people from New Mexico came to it.”
People who contact Law can expect to be asked about what they experienced upon arriving at the concert grounds in 1969, how they got there, where they came from, what they brought with them, how long they stayed, and whether they swam in the pond on the grounds.
Anyone interested in sharing their story may call Law at 505-690-5668 or email her at lisajolaw@icloud.com.