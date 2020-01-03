Perhaps they’re easy to miss in a town with so many exhibitions and performances, lectures and readings. But it’s people that make Santa Fe so profoundly interesting. Some are behind the scenes, while others you know but maybe not all that well. As we do every year at this time, we honor the builders, visionaries, and everyday heroes in a series we’re calling Taking a Bow. Here, you’ll read about 10 individuals and organizations we think are contributing meaningfully to the City Different and Northern New Mexico, if sometimes in small ways.

 

Taking a bow: Ethnomusicologist Cipriano Vigil

Cipriano Vigil at his El Rito home, surrounded by hundreds of instruments that he makes, collects, and plays, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

CIPRIANO VIGIL Musician and ethnomusicologist

 

Taking a bow: Independent bookseller Dorothy Massey

Dorothy Massey, owner of Collected Works Bookstore, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

DOROTHY MASSEY Independent bookseller

 

Taking a bow: Artistic administrator Valerie Guy

Valerie Guy, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

VALERIE GUY Artistic administrator

 

Taking a bow: Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach

Alexandria Bombach, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

ALEXANDRIA BOMBACH Filmmaker

 

Taking a bow: Chatter's innovative chamber music

David Felberg, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

CHATTER Innovative classical music

 

Taking a bow: Gallery owner Frank Rose

Frank Rose, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

 FRANK ROSE Gallery owner

 

Taking a bow: Poet and publisher John Macker

John Macker, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

 JOHN MACKER Poet and publisher

 

Taking a bow: Actress Danielle Reddick

Danielle Louise Reddick, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

 DANIELLE REDDICK Actress

 

Taking a bow: Chocolatier Hayward Simoneaux

Hayward Simoneaux, owner of Todos Santos Chocolates and Confections, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

 HAYWARD SIMONEAUX Chocolatier

 

Taking a bow: Gallery owner Charlotte Jackson

Charlotte Jackson, photo Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

CHARLOTTE JACKSON Gallery owner

