A year ago, Sandbox Music founder David Forlano didn’t know if there was an audience for experimental music in Santa Fe.
Within a few months, he had his answer.
Sandbox Music organized seven shows featured at last year’s Currents New Media art and technology festival in Santa Fe, then started the First Monday New Music Series featuring experimental sounds. The latter proved to be a hit as word got around; in March, the shows moved to Wednesday nights and switched locations, from Teatro Paraguas to Jean Cocteau Cinema.
The series’ success gave rise to this year’s June Music Festival, during which Sandbox Music offers performances weekly rather than monthly. The five consecutive Wednesday shows that comprise the festival began June 7 and conclude July 5. The festival is concurrent with Currents, which runs June 16 to 25. While Sandbox is expanding beyond its roots at Currents, the two will come together again on June 21, when the third of the five June Music Festival shows will be featured as part of Currents.
The performance on Wednesday, June 14, includes Bay Area electronics musician Sam Genovese and experimental act Double Image — a.k.a. Jim Goetsch. Santa Feans Goetsch, Forlano, and Ken Prokuski are co-organizing the festival, as they do for the monthly series.
Forlano says the trio selects festival participants based on geography and what they have to say.
“I can bring in some big names from New York, and nobody here will have ever heard of them,” he says. “This music is not about bringing in the headline names. We’re starting locally because we can afford that. So we are making selections based on the passion that these musicians have for what they’re doing.”
Forlano adds that the music is intended to be uncomplicated. “We want something that is maybe eight or 10 signals that, in a pinch, I might be able to throw to somebody in an afternoon, and by the evening they can perform it,” he says.
Larger ensembles benefit from a conductor’s direction, Forlano adds.
“It turns into a really big jam session where it’s hard to get clarity, and somebody’s kind of guiding that,” he says. “You can change the focus a lot quicker, and you can get clarity, because you’ve got one person who’s tuning their ears mostly to what’s happening in the room and able to make decisions that might highlight a certain moment that’s happening on the stage.”
Another key consideration when choosing performers is ensuring the festival has variety, Forlano says. For example, the June 28 show features sound and poetry from the group Lost Time, while the July 5 show includes New Mexico composer and pianist Thollem performing with Diné guitarist, vocalist, and electronics specialist Michael Begay and visual artist ACVilla.
Forlano praises the Jean Cocteau for its solid sound system, proximity to downtown, and availability of food and beverages. Thollem echoes those sentiments.
“Obviously, the theater is just a wonderful space,” Thollem says. “And the screen and protection and everything is such a high quality. Often, with more experimental music, people don’t have the resources to be able to provide that kind of quality.”
Thollem also praises the trio of organizers as being concerned about both the quality of the events and the assurances that musicians are treated well.
As for ACVilla’s visual accompaniments to his music, Thollem adds, “She does projections upon projections and then documents that, so that’s what you see in the end. She really does everything in real time, by hand. And when you see her work, it’s constantly tripping your eye because you’re not sure what’s happening. And then suddenly, it reveals itself.”
As for the festival and series, Goetsch, Forlano, and Prokuski have similar goals and play together as musicians, but they’re not always in agreement, Forlano says. He doesn’t mind.
“The three of us have, I think, very different visions of what this is in some ways — but those visions overlap very evenly,” he says. “So I think because there’s that overlap, we can agree to a wider range of what we’re trying to do. I think that the tricky aspect is not to try to be everything for everybody.”