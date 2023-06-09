Take note

The Glass Key Trio was among the performers at the 2022 Currents New Media art and technology festival. Sandbox Music organized and presented seven shows there. This year, what’s now billed as the June Music Festival extends across five Wednesdays at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.  Courtesy Sandbox Music

A year ago, Sandbox Music founder David Forlano didn’t know if there was an audience for experimental music in Santa Fe.

Within a few months, he had his answer.

Take note

Tara Khozein was among the performers at the 2022 Currents New Media art and technology festival. Sandbox Music organized and presented seven shows there. This year, what’s now billed as the June Music Festival extends across five Wednesdays at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. Courtesy Sandbox Music

Recommended for you