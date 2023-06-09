Stomping grounds

Florencia Oz  

It’s strange that flamenco, an art form born of darkness — a dance (and music) about poverty and originally performed in southern Spain’s Andalusian caves and cave-like bars called “tablaos” — should have such a following and so many practitioners in New Mexico, a place with unlimited sunshine and wide-open spaces. But así es.

Hispanic New Mexicans might boast about family connections to Spain, many of which date back to the 1500s, but flamenco’s popularity in Santa Fe can also be traced to the influence and hard work of a significant few and, in Albuquerque, the Encinias family.

Stomping grounds

Daniel Doña Compañía de Danza
Stomping grounds

Olga Pericet

Recommended for you