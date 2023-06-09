Stomping grounds

It’s strange that flamenco, an art form born of darkness — a dance (and music) about poverty and originally performed in southern Spain’s Andalusian caves and cave-like bars called “tablaos” — should have such a following and so many practitioners in New Mexico, a place with unlimited sunshine and wide-open spaces. But así es.
Hispanic New Mexicans might boast about family connections to Spain, many of which date back to the 1500s, but flamenco’s popularity in Santa Fe can also be traced to the influence and hard work of a significant few and, in Albuquerque, the Encinias family.
In the 1950s, Clarita Garcia de Aranda opened a tiny dance studio on the corner of Edith and Candelaria in Albuquerque, where she taught flamenco. In 1976, her daughter, Eva Encinias Sandoval, began teaching flamenco at the University of New Mexico. Eva went on to establish the National Institute of Flamenco in 1982. She also founded the Festival Flamenco Alburquerque, (using the original spelling of the city), which will celebrate its 36th anniversary Friday, June 9, through June 17. Sandoval retired last year but leaves behind a legacy of flamenco dancers.
“My mom wanted to bring Spanish flamenco artists to Albuquerque for her students to observe and study with,” says Marisol Encinias, Eva’s daughter and the festival’s executive director. One thing led to another, she says, and over the years, the festival has grown to worldwide renown. Spanish dancers love coming to New Mexico, where they have the rare opportunity to collaborate in performance and hang out in a kind of summer camp environment.
“I respect so much Eva and her family,” says Andrés Marín, one of flamenco’s stars from Spain who will be performing and teaching again this year. “They know everyone in flamenco, and the dancers they develop there are professionals, really, really good.”
The festival is bigger than ever this year, says Marisol Encinias. “After the pandemic, we decided it was time to lose the fear. All bets were off,” she says. “Last year, we brought six companies and 56 performers. This summer, we are hosting 12 flamenco companies and over 90 performers. We’re the largest and best-known flamenco festival outside of Spain.”
Marisol’s brother, Joaquín, is artistic director of the festival and teaches with his sister at the institute and UNM, where he directs the company-in-residence, Yjastros: The American Flamenco Company, which will perform at the festival. Yjastros recently traveled to Jerez, Spain, where it became the first group of Americans ever invited to perform at a Spanish flamenco festival. He also helped establish Tierra Adentro, a charter school that promotes New Mexican culture through academics, Spanish language, art, and artesanía (artisanship), and includes a flamenco focus for those who choose it. Several present and former members of Yjastros serve as faculty members.
For nine days, the festival will present performances and dozens of classes taught by the visiting artists.
“We get 400 to 500 flamenco students who sign up for classes every year,” Encinias says. “The workshop lineup will be outrageous this year. ... Most of the students come from out of town. We give over $100,000 in scholarships and offer free and discounted tickets to people in the community. We see in the schools that the gap of arts experience is growing, and we are committed to making this experience accessible.”
The festival’s Kids Camp ends with “Festival Juvenil,” a performance for dancers ages 10 to 15 who have been studying Spanish folk and classical dance, percussion, singing, and flamenco. Other students from flamenco schools in Albuquerque and Santa Fe are also invited to perform. The free show takes place at noon on June 17 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theater. “I describe it like a swim or track meet for flamenco — all these kids coming together to show their stuff,” Encinias says.
The festival’s relationship with UNM, which offers the only flamenco degree program in the U.S., allows the festival to use the school’s dance studios during the day, and both the 420-seat Rodey Theatre and 100-plus-seat X Theatre at night while the Broadway production of Aladdin takes over Popejoy Hall. Larger festival headline performances, including the closing weekend showcases, take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, where top artists have a rare chance to share a stage or sit in the audience and send “Olès” and other verbal encouragements. Late-night tablaos at the Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town offer the performers a place to wind down, drink sangría, and nibble on charcuterie while fans can catch dancers, singers, and guitarists from Spain put on improvisational performances in close quarters, the way it takes place in the homeland.
For Encinias and her mother, who traveled to Spain three times last year to scout talent for the festival, the June event is an opportunity to highlight some of the most famous artists from Spain but also to spotlight newer artists and musicians. This year, Israel Galván and Andrés Marín, both from Seville, Spain, will be the festival’s superstars.
“They’re like Jedi Masters,” says Encinias. “They’re both in their 40s, and they have reached a level of maturity and significance in their careers. They are respected around the world.” Galván is presenting a solo show, La Edad de Oro (The Golden Age), on Friday, June 9, with well-known sibling musicians singer David Lagos and guitarist Alfredo Lagos. Marín’s show, Jardín Impuro (Impure Garden), will take place Wednesday, June 14 (see sidebar).
Other headliners at this year’s festival include Raquel Heredia appearing in La Repompa on Monday, June 12, with her sister, singer Amparo Heredia, and guest dancer Sergio Aranda. The Heredia family represents the traditional origins of flamenco. “They offer a purer flamenco-ness,” Encinias says.
On the more theatrical side, Marco Flores and company will present Sota, Caballo y Reina (Jack, Knight and Queen), based on a famous moment in flamenco history, the 1922 Concurso de Cante Jondo (deep song competition). “Marco is a really talented creator,” she says. “This is a work that turns flamenco’s past into performance art.” It takes place Sunday, June 11.
Patricia Guerrero and company explore the act of creativity in Deliranza on Thursday, June 15. “My mother and I saw this show at the festival in Sevilla, and we both turned to each other to say, ‘This would be good in Albuquerque,’” Encinias says. “It follows a choreographer/dancer who is exhausted working on a new piece and falls asleep. The rest, like Alice down the rabbit hole, is a dream journey.”
Olga Pericet, performing with her company on Tuesday, June 13, is one of Encinias’ favorite artists. “She’s this tiny powerhouse,” Encinias says. “She comes from this very important flamenco family, but personally, she’s like a punk rocker. She’s out there and unapologetic in her performance of flamenco.” Her show, La Leona (The Lioness), includes nudity, and is based both on a famous guitar with the same name as well as the animal, which perhaps describes her best.
In the X Theatre, the home team Yjastros will perform Wednesday, June 14, offering the same program, Xicano Power, they brought to the festival in Jerez. Elohim Flamenco, a company from Mexico City, will offer a performance that is influenced by its dancers’ own cultural identities. The group premiers Solera at the X Theater on Monday, June 12.
Also in the X Theatre will be a solo program entitled Menospausa by Tacha González and company. “Tacha had an incredible career, both as a contemporary and flamenco dancer as well as a backup singer with a flamenco rock band in the ’80s,” Encinias says. “Then she became an owner of one of the most popular tablaos in Madrid, Las Carboneras. She is an amazing woman in her 50s, a real survivor, and this is her first solo show.”
The final weekend features Fiesta Flamenco, two nights of showcases for two groups of headliners, who all perform one after another, dancing mostly solos.
“I don’t know what to think about the two lineups,” says Encinias. “These artists never appear on the same stage in Spain. Here, they love it. There are so many amazing artists appearing one after another, that I have a hard time imagining what’s going to happen.”