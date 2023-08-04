Step by step

Cantaor Vicente Griego sings soulfully as La Emi interprets song through space.

 Photo Paul Ross/For The New Mexican

Flamenco is excitement — and contradiction: love and hate, fiery passion and coldly tragic loss, sound and silence, movement and stillness. It’s traditionally a mix of influences that range from Spanish to African as well as Latin American, Muslim, Jewish, Catholic, and — of course — Gypsy (the preferred terms are Roma or Romani, which can be traced back to India). It can be loud and in-your-face then quickly turn soft and seductive.

New Mexico has long been hailed as the Flamenco Capital of the USA with its flamenco schools as well as its well-known and skilled artists who perform and learn in Spain and reciprocate by hosting Spanish stars here. New Mexico is fortunate to have a choice of venues where we can witness and be transported into another world — where you can surrender to the art form’s overwhelming magic. Even if you know nothing about flamenco, you’ll be entertained and amazed by the colorful costumes and the passionate music and footwork. But by learning a few of flamenco’s secrets, you’ll have a more meaningful experience you’ll not soon forget.

Palmas Secas. Vicente Griego shows some of the hand positions used in flamenco clapping. The “dry” style produces sharp, loud sounds.
Palmas Sordo. “Sordo” (deaf) is a subtler, more muffled accompaniment.
Planta. La Emi demonstrates a couple of foot positions. “Planta” is a percussive ball-of-the-foot slap.
Talón. “Talón” means heel and is to be tapped from a toe anchored on the floor or struck from a raised leg position.

