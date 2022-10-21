Square deal: Free literary review is out

When the Santa Fe Literary Review was first published 17 years ago, it was a showcase for locals. Now it accepts submissions from around the world — making it a tough nut to crack for even the most experienced writers, poets, and visual artists.

The vetting process for the 2022 edition of the square-shaped review was typically grueling, Santa Fe Community College faculty adviser Kate McCahill says. Work wasn’t selected solely based on being “best,” she says, but rather on additional criteria such as how well it fit in with this year’s theme. That theme, reflecting years of pandemic challenges, is “Resilience: Adaptation, Empathy, and Hope.”

