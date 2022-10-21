Square deal: Free literary review is out

When the Santa Fe Literary Review was first published 17 years ago, it was a showcase for locals. Now it accepts submissions from around the world — making it a tough nut to crack for even the most experienced writers, poets, and visual artists.
The vetting process for the 2022 edition of the square-shaped review was typically grueling, Santa Fe Community College faculty adviser Kate McCahill says. Work wasn’t selected solely based on being “best,” she says, but rather on additional criteria such as how well it fit in with this year’s theme. That theme, reflecting years of pandemic challenges, is “Resilience: Adaptation, Empathy, and Hope.”
The review, which is now available at all Santa Fe Public Library branches, as well as online, features the work of more than 40 writers, poets, and artists. The 134-page edition was produced by SFCC students, faculty members, and alums and published by the college’s School of Liberal Arts.
The deadline for submitting one’s work for consideration for the 2023 edition is Nov. 1.
After three years of pandemic challenges, faculty adviser Kate McCahill says, the crew responsible for producing the review has grown comfortable with remote meetings. Still, she acknowledges missing the chaotic, passionate, in-person debate that often accompanied sifting through submissions.
“I think we will be forever changed as an editorial group,” she says. “We’ve made a lot of transitions that we probably wouldn’t have made without COVID. For example, we had to accept paper submissions only [before], so people would mail them in and we would pass around hundreds of envelopes.”
Now they use software to evaluate work online — a move they likely wouldn’t have made had the pandemic not forced it on them, McCahill says.
Given the migration of production to the online realm, could a move to a digital-only publication be on the review’s horizon? Possibly, but McCahill isn’t rooting for it.
“Just the look and feel of the book has always mattered a lot,” she says. “We love the square shape of it. And these are things we would lose, I think, if we transitioned to online. Of course, there’s an argument for having a digital version. It’s better for the trees. It’s more cost-effective. But it’s not as easily distributed, and our readership, I suspect, would decline.”
Not everyone has internet access, she says, especially in largely rural Northern New Mexico. She cited incarcerated people as an example.
“They’re sending out work [from behind bars], and they’re writing really powerful stuff,” McCahill says. “And those are voices that we care about empowering. Part of our mission statement is empowering voices that don’t always get a mainstream leg up.”
McCahill suspects the prestige of having one’s art being featured in the book would be eroded if the print edition were eliminated.
“There’s something so great about holding a book in your hand, reading it without a device,” she says. “I think more and more people who are looking to publish their work are looking for an actual, tangible copy that they can share and hold, and it’s getting harder and harder to find that as more magazines are turning all-digital.”
Regardless, simply being chosen for inclusion in the review carries prestige. McCahill estimated that only 1 percent to 3 percent of submissions, which are accepted from around the country, are published. In the review’s early days, she adds, only local submissions were accepted.
“Rejecting work is the hardest part of our job,” she says. “It can be sad; we deliberate for hours about what to choose. And in the end, the decisions we make, they’re not about the person at all. And sometimes they’re not even about the quality of the work. They’re about how well the work suits the current iteration of the magazine.”
The review’s masthead lists Tintawi Kaigziabiher as creative nonfiction editor; Austin Eichelberger, fiction editor; Jade McLellan, poetry editor; Brittney Beauregard, art editor and proofreader; student interns A.J. Wood and Lilian Powers-Gold; three editors at large; and McCahill. Feedback is a big part of what they do.
If a submission is rejected, “that doesn’t mean that it’s not necessarily a great piece,” she says. “And we want you to submit again, and we want you to keep making art and doing creative work. And a lot of times we provide specific editorial feedback and responses so folks are getting some input, not just a flat-out ‘No.’”
The editorial team consists of writers who have been rejected by various publishers many times themselves, McCahill says.
Poetry is by far the most-submitted form of art, she says, with “thousands and thousands” of works pouring in.
This year’s review consists of five creative nonfiction submissions; six works of fiction; an interview with Santa Fe Poet Laureate Darryl Lorenzo Wellington; various artist’s statements; 23 poems; and 17 portraits and images.
People’s published submissions exist in perpetuity, and that can carry unexpected benefits, McCahill says. She says she was approached by a woman whose recently deceased daughter had work in the review, and she was able to find the woman’s submissions.
“They included some poems that her mother had never seen, and her mother didn’t really have a lot of remnants of her daughter’s life,” McCahill says. “For her, receiving these back issues and these unpublished submissions, that was a treasure for her.”