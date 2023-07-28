Spirit of summer

The distillery’s spirits highlight botanicals native to Northern New Mexico. Courtesy As Above So Below

As Above So Below, formerly Altar Spirits, brings its seductively crafted cocktails and

spirits to the Santa Fe Railyard — and beyond. Caley Shoemaker, co-founder and master distiller, has skillfully created highly drinkable gins, vodkas, and whiskeys that showcase the essence of Northern New Mexico, using indigenous botanicals and herbs.

Approximately 4,000 pounds of fruit went into As Above So Below’s limited release of Apricot Eau de Vie. Courtesy As Above So Below

