Social greetings: On shaking hands

Before their March 15 debate, Democratic Party presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden shared an awkward elbow bump. The nationally broadcast event, recorded without a live audience, enshrined the burgeoning social custom in the national consciousness, where it had already been gestating for weeks. By not shaking hands, Biden and Sanders weren’t just protecting themselves from the coronavirus. They were suspending a cultural tradition that goes back centuries.
For instance, the Bible mentions platonic kissing. The Māori people of New Zealand press their foreheads and noses together in a tradition called the hongi. The Japanese have a long history and multiple variants of bowing. The Greek epic poet Homer wrote about shaking hands. Shakespeare did, too.
Social greeting customs, though, have even earlier origins.
Melissa Emery Thompson, associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at the University of New Mexico, points out that primates “use a variety of greetings. The most common are specific vocalizations that are used for greetings.” Primates also introduce themselves via sexual and nonsexual physical rubbing.
Among the most important functions of displays among primates is to establish roles in the community. “One of the primary functions of greetings, even the friendly-looking ones, is to confirm the dominance relationships between individuals. For example, baboons and chimpanzees use specific grunts that are given from lower-ranking to higher-ranking individuals,” Thompson says. Some of these species even recognize the voices of their peers.
In the most human of behavior, primates use greetings to ease tensions. “Some of the most friendly-looking greetings, like mounting, kissing, or embracing, don’t actually seem to be about individuals being happy to see one another. Instead, they appear to diffuse tension, so they are often used when there has been a recent conflict or when there is something that might be contested.”
Similarly, some hand gestures among humans are to prove the lack of ill will or dangerous intent. “In the Kalahari, [a large desert that extends through parts of Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa] where I work, the San people, they’ll show their hands, which also Australian Aboriginals will do, to indicate that they’re not carrying any kind of weapon. Or, they’ll put down a weapon like a spear or whatever they might be carrying,” says Robert Hitchcock, adjunct professor of cultural anthropology at the University of New Mexico.
The handshake achieves a comparable purpose. In Tales of Hi and Bye: Greeting and Parting Rituals Around the World, author Torbjörn Lundmark explains, “by far the most common explanation for the handshake is that it stems from showing one’s friendly intentions by proving to each other that no weapons are carried in the hand.”
Lundmark writes that “gradually, through the second half of the 19th century, the handshake became the preferred greeting all over Europe.” In part, the popularity of the greeting grew because it was not quite so distant and elite as the more formal bow and curtsy. The Quakers, for instance, chose to use the handshake for the humility of the ritual. These members of the “Society of Friends” used the handshake as a sign of kinship.
Briefer forms of contact, like the fist bump and the high-five, are much more recent. Lundmark writes that the high-five originated in the sporting world in the 1950s and the fist bump followed 10 or 20 years later. The elbow bump came into fashion after the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003 when World Health Organization staffers began to promote greeting others with a part of the body that was not likely to contain residue from a sneeze.
These rituals of establishing trust and safety became necessary as early humans moved into areas of denser population. “Primates and early hominids, early humans, they were pretty heavily spaced on the landscape, and they may not come into contact with one another that frequently, but once they did, especially as populations are growing, then they’re gonna need a lot more elaborate kinds of greetings,” Hitchcock says.
Humans have since evolved to use salutations as a way of checking in on the affairs of our acquaintances and neighbors. “Humans have pretty elaborate forms of greeting. I think most of them express a concern for others’ well-being,” he says.
Turns out that humans like each other. “Both primates and hunter-gatherers tend to hang closely together,” Hitchcock says. Often when sitting together, they bunch up in close quarters. Recently, Hitchcock composed a safety letter for the San people in the Kalahari Desert telling them that now is a dangerous time to be physically close to their neighbors.
It’s not likely that humans will want to be apart from each other for too long, though. “I think social bonding through touching is pretty important, and I do think we’ll go back to it,” says Hitchcock. Once the danger has ended, people will likely be cautious but will return to their traditions.
It’s not surprising, then, that lifelong friends Sanders and Biden wanted to be near each other at the debate. By declining to shake hands, they protected themselves from spreading disease. They could not, however, avoid more than a millennia of human and primate tradition by coming together and establishing a relationship, even with a weird elbow bump.
