A SECOND CHANCE: A BLACK WOMAN’S STORY OF RECOVERY FROM COVID-19 (2020) by Gwen T. Samuels, self-published, 121 pages, $23 (memoir)

DANGEROUS CROSSING (2019) by R. Douglas Clark, Speaking Volumes, 277 pages, $15.95 (fiction)

FLYING LEAD CHANGE: 56 MILLION YEARS OF WISDOM FOR LEADING AND LIVING (2020) by Kelly Wendorf, Sounds True, 251 pages, $18.49 (self-help)

MY MEN, MICK, AND ME (2020) by Andee Baker, self-published, 164 pages, $9.99 (memoir)

ROOTLINES (2020) by Rikki West, She Writes Press, 280 pages, $16.90 (memoir)

THUNDER IN THE WEST: LIFE AND LEGENDS OF BILLY THE KID (2020) by Richard W. Etulain, University of Oklahoma Press, 428 pages, $29.95 (nonfiction)

