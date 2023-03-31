Perceptualism at Container

Bow (2017), acrylic and clay paint on shaped canvas; courtesy Container

They appear as shapes you’ve seen before: Colored squares and diamonds but with a folded edge; triangles with shaded areas implying cubic depth; giant rectangles intersecting and folding within each other.

But the longer you look, the more they take on different dimensions.

”This was in homage of Gene Davis. We had a whole army of volunteers. The American Art Museum was having a memorial exhibition and that was part of the celebration. It’s 450 feet long and 50 feet wide. ... What was great about this project is people would walk by. You had homeless people, you had senate attorneys. You had all walks of life and wanted to be a part of it. Some of them actually just wanted the T-shirt and we said, ‘You can’t buy the T-shirt. It’s not for sale. But if you work for an hour, you can get one.’”  — Mokha Laget on the Washington, D.C., 8th Street rainbow public art project “Gene’s Jubilee” (2007)

Courtesy Container
Double Pylon (2021), acrylic gouache on primed linen, "alludes to the Egyptian gates to the temple, which oftentimes were these kind of pyramid type sections on each side," says Laget. "It’s an invitation to go beyond. The ambiguity here is that not only these pieces are coming out at an angle, they’re angled on the bottom and they’re angled on the edge. The edge seems to kind of go through the wall and finish inside the wall. It’s bringing in the architecture then it’s coming out into the viewer’s space and coming out into the architecture, but it’s inclined both out and inside. The stripes are straight. There’s a lot going on.”

Courtesy Container
Mokha Laget, Watershed #2 (2022), asphaltum, vinyl emulsion on four shaped canvas panels. The piece occupies 28 feet of wall space at Container gallery. Courtesy Container