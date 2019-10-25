Día de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is among the most important annual celebrations in Mexico and in Mexican-American communities. The two-day fiesta is held on Nov. 1 (All Saints’ Day) and Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day). The dead are honored through altars erected in homes, cemeteries, and public spaces. What follows is a list of Día de los Muertos celebrations, Santa Fe-style.
Museum of International Folk Art
1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27
706 Camino Lejo on Museum Hill
505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org
Admission is free
Activities include decorating calaveras de azúcar (sugar skulls), making papel picado y flores (cut paper banners and flowers), and sampling traditional Day of the Dead treats like pan de muerto and hot chocolate, as well as performances of live music and traditional dances. The public is invited to add mementos to the MOIFA altar.
Lensic Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, Oct. 29
4 p.m. Gather at the Plaza for live mariachi music by Carlos Medina
5:30 p.m. Sidewalk procession to Day of the Dead altar in the Lensic lobby (211 W. San Francisco St.), to which the public can contribute
6 p.m. Presentation about the meaning of Día de los Muertos at the Lensic
6:30 p.m. Screening of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (advance reservations required,505-988-1234, lensic.org)
Admission is free
Presented by the Lensic Performing Arts Center, Meow Wolf, Rivera Family Funeral Homes, Gerard’s House, and the City of Santa Fe Parks & Recreation Department
Teatro Paraguas
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and Sunday, Nov. 3
3205 Calle Marie
505-424-1601, teatroparaguas.org
Suggested donation $5-$10, no charge for children under 12
The celebration features Aztec dancers, bilingual cuentos (stories), skits, face painting, music, and poetry, as well as an altar to which the public is invited to add mementos. — J.L.
For more Halloween events, see the Pasatiempo Calendar.
