ST. JAMES HOTEL
Cimarron, New Mexico
Established: 1872
In October 2001, I was a reporter for the (sadly) now-defunct Albuquerque Tribune. Halloween was approaching, and while we didn’t usually do stories tied to the holiday, I pitched one on the St. James Hotel in Cimarron.
I had heard about it years before. The hotel hosted an impressive list of celebrities of the day: Wyatt Earp, Buffalo Bill Cody, Jesse James and his assassin Robert Ford, Annie Oakley, Lew Wallace, and Zane Grey, to name only a few. While these guests lived to check out, many apparently did not, and the saloon-turned-restaurant sported some 20 bullets holes in the ceiling.
Perhaps because of the many deaths there, the St. James was reputed to be very haunted. A Wild West cowboy had been seen in a restaurant mirror. A woman in white was said to walk the halls. A mischievous little ghost liked to prank employees. And the fragrance of cigar smoke was known to linger, even though no smoking was allowed.
I proposed to stay in the most haunted room, number 17, which was supposedly visited by Mary Lambert, the first wife of the man who built the hotel. (I’ve since read that the haunter was his second wife, but that’s not what I was told at the time.) Mary had been a shut in, the story went and largely ignored by her husband.
When my boyfriend Bill and I walked into the hotel that fall, an Unsolved Mysteries episode about the hotel was playing on a loop in the lobby. Hundreds of mounted animal heads, big and small, jockeyed for space on the walls there. And like the rest of the hotel, it smelled like time — dust and dirt caught in recesses so deep in the Victorian furniture that no Dustbuster could ever reach it.
Before settling in the second-floor room, we walked to the Cimarron cemetery. We wandered for a while, and eventually found Mary’s grave, a lonely piece of dirt framed by a rickety wrought iron fence. “At rest,” her headstone said. “Mary Elizabeth Lambert. June 15, 1858. Dec. 8, 1926.” Closer to the middle of the cemetery, her husband Henri (once executive chef to Abraham Lincoln) and his second wife, also a Mary, were buried under a tree. That banishment alone would make haunting the hotel the thing to do.
We headed back to the St. James. Along the way to the room, we passed through dark hallways, red wallpaper with a red flocked design behind photo after photo (and bad xeroxes of photos) of places and lives lost to the years.
Then we passed the notorious room 18, which was said to be haunted by a Thomas James Wright, who was shot and died at the door of his room after winning a card game. The St. James didn’t rent that room, I was told, because its inhabitant was violently opposed to company. To seemingly make the point, the old door was ostentatiously padlocked.
In number 17, bulky Victorian furniture fit snugly along the walls of the small room. The ceiling was draped with fabric in a manner reminiscent of a sheik’s tent. The room smelled like dust; no sign of Mary’s famous rose perfume or her tapping on open windows until they’re closed.
After Bill turned on the tap in the bathroom, he stuck his head out the door. “Tracy, is the tap supposed to run red with blood?”
Bill was not a believer.
At about 3 a.m., I dreamed that I was in Mary’s room and sleeping next to Bill. Something I couldn’t see was standing next to the bed and sending an electric charge from the top of my head to my toes. It was uncomfortable enough that it bordered on painful, and I couldn’t move or speak. For some reason, though, I wasn’t scared. I woke up after a few minutes of that, looked around the empty room, and then fell back to sleep. The dream repeated twice more that night.
After we checked out, I talked with the owner, Perry Champion (the hotel has since been sold and remodeled, apparently playing down any association with ghosts). He told me stories about knives flying around the kitchen, an impish spirit that had pulled down his covers when he slept at the hotel, and other creepy encounters.
And room 18? While Champion stood by his own experiences with the paranormal, he admitted that refusing to rent that room was a marketing stunt. True, a man named Wright died there, but they’d never had any activity in the room, he said, except for the guests who threw notes to the ghost over the transom. Or the man who left a wallet for the gambler stuffed with $2.
As Bill and I drove away, I read aloud a couple of recent letters Champion had passed on to me. One was about a sighting of the white lady. The other was from a woman who had stayed in Mary’s room.
“I was awakened from a sound sleep around 3 a.m. with the feeling that electricity was being shot into my body from the top of my head. … I shouted out loud, but my partner slept right through this. This naturally scared me quite a bit and I stared at the ceiling for quite a while … before starting to drift back off again.”
My jaw dropped. I never told the told the owner about my dream, so the fact that he gave me that letter was purely coincidental. I called the guest before writing the story. She said that it had happened as she described it, and that it had scared the bejesus out of her.
Do I believe it was Mary? I don’t know who (or what) it was, but I believe something was trying to communicate with me. I do wish that it hadn’t hurt quite that much, though.
I turned to Bill. “How do you explain that,” I asked. He shrugged. “I can’t.” That may have been the first time (and possibly the last) in our 21 years together — while dating or married — that Bill admitted he didn’t know something. And that may have been the best part of the whole experience. — Tracy Mobley-Martinez
