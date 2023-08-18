Ribbonhood

Top row: Jeremy Frey’s basket ultimately earned Best of Show in his category. Kathleen Walls’ work is examined by a judge.
Middle: Ernest Benally’s belt won Best of Show in the jewelry category. Experts scrutinize a carving from all sides.
Bottom: A bear in the youth category sits atop the judges’ ackowledgements. Judges remove lids, flip items over, and inspect them thoroughly when determining which pieces will earn the coveted ribbons.
All photos Kitty Leaken for SWAIA, from the 2022 event.
After being juried into the market, artists may choose to submit their work for the art competition. Judging is a day-long undertaking, with ribbons awarded in a number of categories. Photo Kitty Leaken for SWAIA
Ribbons indicate the best of the best at Indian Market. Photo Kitty Leaken for SWAIA, from the 2022 event.
After being juried into the market, artists may choose to submit their work for the art competition. Judging is a day-long undertaking, with ribbons awarded in a number of categories. Photo Kitty Leaken for SWAIA
When you walk from booth to booth at Indian Market, amid all the color and exuberant inventiveness, the ribbons awarded to select artists will certainly catch your eye. Whether you are a newbie, a seasoned collector, or an institutional buyer, you can have the thrill of buying the best of the best.
Determining who should receive ribbons and special designations seems like a simple and straightforward process, but it’s much more complicated than you might think. So who better to ask about how the selection process happens than a couple of the volunteer judges who award the ribbons?
Tahnee Ahtone, an enrolled Kiowa tribal member and Mvskoke/Seminole museum director and curator from Oklahoma, has been an Indian Market judge three times and says it’s important to understand how the artists are preselected for acceptance for the market. Applicants submit images, measurements, and descriptions of their work to a panel. Each category of art has three to five jurors who grade and score each piece in a particular category; in 2D there can be 200 artists, and in jewelry, more than 300.
Bella (an appraiser and collector who has been a judge approaching 10 times and is using a pseudonym to remain anonymous) waxes philosophical about the initial jurying process and what it’s like to examine each artist’s statement, technical details, and title of the work. “We train ourselves to be in the moment, and it doesn’t matter what the artist did in the past,” Bella says.
The next step toward ribbonhood takes place on the Wednesday before the market, when all of the juried artists appear in person to bring in their pieces. Judging takes place all day Thursday, and Bella emphasizes the fairness of the process.
“There’s always an odd number of judges in each category to avoid having a tie,” she says. “Discussions are part of the process. We all feel the weight of the moment and know that our decisions can affect the livelihood and careers of the artists. We take off lids, turn things over, and magnifying loupes come out. We have a support team of notetakers and record keepers. All that matters is the piece in front of me and staying in the moment with it. That’s how you keep it fair when there are young artists who are breaking in and also masters who have won in past years.”
Ahtone adds, “We apply the critical sense of technique, color theory, method, and materials used. The artists know who the judges are at the end of the judging. I provide feedback and am willing to visit with artists after the winners have been announced.”
She says the process didn’t always work this way.
“Stakeholders and collectors were included among the judges, and they benefitted from their decisions. We, as the younger generation and members of the art community, are part of the positive change, and SWAIA is making the right kind of decisions now to benefit the artists. One example is that artists from southeastern, eastern coastal tribes, and First Nations of Canada were previously excluded. Now they are part of Market.”
In the past, judges sometimes applied standards that were outdated and hadn’t adapted to contemporary materials, bright colors, themes, and motifs, she says. “A certain historic lens of judge preferences wasn’t open to artists’ creativity and exploration,” Ahtone says. “SWAIA is now working hard to diversify the judging and to respond to the requests of artists.”
The art competition is not a prerequisite to participating as an artist at SWAIA Indian Market. “Some artists simply may not be competitors by belief, and some even choose not to accrue the expense and pressure of arriving two days earlier to submit their work to the competition,” she says, adding that whether or not an artist has won a ribbon should not be the sole determining factor in buying a piece.
Bella concurs, adding that Indian Market visitors don’t need to worry about knockoffs or the quality of the works. “All the artists have been juried in. Trends are constantly changing, but one constant is the mastery of artists who know how to use their techniques and medium,” Bella says. “Look for this mastery, and then figure out what appeals to you. Are you attracted to birds and images of nature? Are you drawn to hues of blue? Let responsive feelings balance the practical guides like budgets and physical space limitations. It can take years for collectors to figure out what they like.”
Just as judges have slowly but steadily opened up to new ideas and themes, some visitors may want to relinquish expectations from the past and embrace how modern culture is represented in Native American art. Bella cites such examples as a pendant with a beaded Bernie Sanders in mittens, ledger drawings done on lined paper that feature people in cars instead of on horses.
Ahtone says she appreciates abstraction and political art and encourages advancing different methods of artistic creation. As for the artists themselves, some are intrigued by experimentation while others may be motivated by the desire to be recognized with ribbons. Still others may want to do more exploration but, on a practical level, need to pay the bills.
Both judges agree that buyers should not shop with the intention of haggling. “It’s offensive to ask for a cheaper price,” Ahtone says. “These are masters. They are seen as national and international artists. This is the premier market for the Native art scene and buyers come from around the world. This is our equivalent to Miami, Tokyo, or Basel,” she says. “Some collectors arrive before the market opens — they are excited and competitive about beating another buyer. They may even buy before the market opens.”
Bella says that first-time buyers can ask the artists about their themes and techniques. “They may explain that a piece took them 20 hours to make, that they rolled a particular stone on a belt sander, or maybe just fired a pot two days ago,” Bella says. “Asking a question and opening a conversation is a way to start a relationship with an artist. Some of our artists are Picassos and superstars. Imagine if Picasso had a booth, and you got to ask him questions! Don’t be shy, and you can certainly ask an artist to sign their work and list the materials used on your receipt. Ask if they have a bio. Get their card. Inquire if they are repped by a gallery, or if you can visit their studio. They are all professionals, and the lion’s share of their yearly income comes in over two days. You are helping to support them. Let them offer a discount if they wish.”
Ahtone adds, “If you can’t afford their work, artists come to market with items with various price points.”
Both Ahtone and Bella suggest buyers look for the same components that make for good art — balance, color, symmetry, asymmetry, the emotion being conveyed. How does a basket look inside? How did the artist finish the rim? How are the stones set or how are necklaces fashioned at the clasps? Has the artist created a circle in a textile? In a garment, what is the quality of the seam work; how is the material bound together — by hand or machine? Does beadwork follow a trend of incorporating woodwork or trims or applying beads to an object like a purse or a cradle board?
Be sure to also check out the market’s Youth Division. Ahtone emphasized that Native art is generational, and “it’s just as competitive as adults. It gives our kids cultural confidence and opportunities to explore their creativity. Some of the kids are great artists, and it’s really amazing that our cultural arts are renewing.”
And the bottom line for any buyer? Have fun and enjoy your time surrounded by gifted artists who grace Santa Fe with their presence. ◀
Judith Fein is an award-winning travel journalist who has contributed to 130 international publications and has collected art all of her life.