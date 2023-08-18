When you walk from booth to booth at Indian Market, amid all the color and exuberant inventiveness, the ribbons awarded to select artists will certainly catch your eye. Whether you are a newbie, a seasoned collector, or an institutional buyer, you can have the thrill of buying the best of the best.

Determining who should receive ribbons and special designations seems like a simple and straightforward process, but it’s much more complicated than you might think. So who better to ask about how the selection process happens than a couple of the volunteer judges who award the ribbons?

Tahnee Ahtone, an enrolled Kiowa tribal member and Mvskoke/Seminole museum director and curator from Oklahoma, has been an Indian Market judge three times and says it’s important to understand how the artists are preselected for acceptance for the market. Applicants submit images, measurements, and descriptions of their work to a panel. Each category of art has three to five jurors who grade and score each piece in a particular category; in 2D there can be 200 artists, and in jewelry, more than 300.

Ribbonhood

Top row: Jeremy Frey’s basket ultimately earned Best of Show in his category. Kathleen Walls’ work is examined by a judge.

Middle: Ernest Benally’s belt won Best of Show in the jewelry category. Experts scrutinize a carving from all sides.

Bottom: A bear in the youth category sits atop the judges’ ackowledgements. Judges remove lids, flip items over, and inspect them thoroughly when determining which pieces will earn the coveted ribbons. 

All photos Kitty Leaken for SWAIA, from the 2022 event.

Recommended for you