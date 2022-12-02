I’m sure some Santa Fe tourists discover Counter Culture Cafe, but I kind of wish they wouldn’t — no offense intended — to preserve the local feel of the place. Located on Baca Street, Counter Culture is the Cheers of Santa Fe diners, where you’re likely to see someone you know, and even if you don’t, it just feels homey. Maybe it’s because it’s a DIY kind of place: you order at the counter, grab your own coffee, water, table settings, and condiments, and find your table. Maybe the two big community tables in the middle of the large dining space — where you can sit with friends or alone without feeling out of place — add to that sense. Maybe it’s because the people who work there seem to like their jobs and their customers. Maybe it’s all of that.

Oh, and the food. Reliably good, large servings and very quick service make Counter Culture a no-brainer place to dine for breakfast or lunch. (They’re not open for dinner.)

Counter Culture Cafe’s house roasted turkey sandwich with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, and mayo on whole wheat bread with a side of haystack fries.
Banh mi with grilled tofu, Asian slaw, cucumber lime and serrano aioli, and sweet chili dressing on a baguette with a side of cold sesame noodles

