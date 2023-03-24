In all the large cities I’ve lived, my neighborhood always had a little cafe that was the place where everyone who lived nearby went to grab a bite. Often such cafes are small and located in unexpected places. Regulars tend to order the same dishes every time. Usually, no one wants to talk up these places too much because they like the fact that they can always get a table, even on a Saturday night. I know you know what I’m talking about.

Café Grazie, a southside Italian cafe, is one such place. I’m breaking my own rule by telling you about it, but it’s too good not to share, especially since there are fewer culinary options on Santa Fe’s southside than on the northside.

The neighborhood dish: Café Grazie

The caprese salad is made with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and balsamico. 
The spicy meatball linguine entrée is tossed with housemade marinara and topped with meatballs made with chile piquín, garlic, and basil.