The good and the great: The Compound

The Compound is a Santa Fe institution, a favorite of longtime residents and frequent visitors to The City Different. Some regulars dine at the restaurant at the same time on the same day (or days) every week, often requesting the same table — and some even know the restaurant’s number for their favorite table. Other Santa Feans make The Compound their choice for celebrating holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. It’s also among Santa Feans’ top sites for fundraising tête-à-têtes. And since the dinner menu changes every 90 days, those who frequent The Compound have more choices than one might expect.
Opened in 1966, The Compound may be the oldest continuously operating dining establishment in Santa Fe, perhaps with the exception of the dining rooms at a few of the town’s older hotels. Current owner and chef Mark Kiffin bought the restaurant in 2000 after a storied culinary career at fine restaurants around the country, including the original Coyote Café in Santa Fe.
Its interior originally designed by Alexander Girard, the restaurant has an elegant atmosphere. During the warm months, dining outside on the patios feels special. Its tiny bar is a popular spot, and its wine cellar — curated by wine director Kristina Hayden Bustamante, who led the restaurant to Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence in 2020, 2021, and 2022 — boasts 500 varieties. While Kiffin is on site daily, he now has an executive chef, Weston Ludeke, who helps keep the kitchen humming; Kiffin’s wife, Barbara, runs the business affairs.
We visited The Compound recently for lunch. For starters, we ordered the French onion soup ($14), a rich, dark brown broth thick with onions and capped with a disc of puff pastry the consistency and flavor of a croissant. The broth and onions were divine; the beautifully browned pastry required a knife to eat but inside was light and buttery. A big bowl of this soup would be a marvelous lunch on its own, especially if accompanied by the small slices of focaccia bread (made fresh for lunch and dinner) sprinkled with coarse salt and served with whipped butter. My fellow diner found the bread too salty, but as a salt aficionado, I loved it.
We also tried the organic iceberg wedge salad ($12), topped with bits of real bacon, blue cheese, avocado, and cherry tomatoes. Alas, it would have been better had the kitchen been more generous with the blue cheese dressing. The pieces of bacon were so perfectly diced that one might mistake them as packaged bacon bits; they tasted superior to those but were hard to spear or scoop up with a fork. We chased them around the plate anyway.
As one entree, we tried the lobster salad ($28). A butter lettuce base topped with chunks of lobster, red onion, and a few little tangerine slices, it was a light but satisfying dish that seemed more like an appetizer salad than an entrée. But the texture of the lobster was just right, neither tough nor mushy but slightly firm, and its flavor mild but definitively oceanic. Unfortunately, the butter lettuce had a bitter aftertaste, so we soon gave it up and just picked off the lobster. This salad was topped by a tangerine vinaigrette; we found it scant, too, as with the iceberg wedge salad.
We tried another very popular lunch choice, The Compound burger ($17), adding cheddar cheese and poblano peppers ($3 more) along with the usual grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on a brioche bun. We opted for onion rings ($2 more) rather than the French fries included with the burger. The prime Angus beef was properly cooked to our specification (medium rare), and the patty was recognizable beefy — that is, not too finely ground. And oh, those onion rings: A pile of them big enough to share, they were thinly sliced, battered, and crunchy on the outside, but not greasy. A bonus: the onions inside the batter were firm but cooked (not limp and slimy as is sometimes the case) but had some tooth and retained a more natural flavor. Tip: Order your own onion rings; sharing a companion’s likely won’t suffice.
A third entrée was too tempting to pass up. The tuna poke salad ($22) was served in a bowl with brown rice, edamame, cucumber, avocado, spinach, and arugula, all topped with streaks of sesame mayo. The main flavor in the raw yellowfin tuna bites came from the ponzu-scallion sauce it was tossed in and the black sesame seeds sprinkled atop the whole thing. This was a perfect and much more filling salad than the wedge or the lobster salad. The portion of tuna was somewhat small, but the fish tasted fresh and dense, as tuna should, and was cut in bite-sized squares; the cucumbers were crisp, the brown rice nutty, and the spinach and arugula a better choice than other greens for this concoction. Wonderfully satisfying and light, this dish was also pretty. The ingredients weren’t mixed together but snuggled next to each other in the bowl. (This was especially satisfying for me; I was that troublesome child who couldn’t stand food items to be mixed on the dinner plate.)
We were surprised to find the restaurant offered only three somewhat ordinary desserts. Fergus Henderson’s twice-baked chocolate cake ($12), served with crème fraiche, wasn’t significantly different from any good chocolate torte. (Henderson is the owner/chef of St. John restaurant in London.) The carrot cake ($11) might have been Grandma’s recipe, with raisins and pecans and cream cheese/buttercream frosting, but the flavor of the spices was overwhelming. Cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg are the usual spices in carrot cake, but we could have sworn the offender was allspice. Alongside the large slice of carrot cake was a pod-shaped blob of pineapple sorbet. Neither dessert plate was dressed; the chocolate torte, with its dollop of crème fraiche, begged for a swirl of something to enliven its appearance. To be fair, we didn’t try the third dessert, apple cider sorbet ($11).
Our server was pleasant and helpful, though not as attentive as we would have liked.
COVID-19 was hard on The Compound, as it was on most restaurants, but its 34 existing outdoor tables made things easier. Prior to COVID, the restaurant was open seven days a week, but Kiffin re-opened in 2021 with a five-day schedule and has stuck with it, finding he and his staff appreciate having two days off a week. ◀
Hollis Walker spent a decade of her young years working in the food industry, ranging from counter service at a Dairy Queen to waiting tables in a fine French restaurant. She loves to cook and hews to her mother’s only food rule: You must try everything at least once.