The good and the great: The Compound

French onion soup served warm with gruyere cheese and puff pastry

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The Compound is a Santa Fe institution, a favorite of longtime residents and frequent visitors to The City Different. Some regulars dine at the restaurant at the same time on the same day (or days) every week, often requesting the same table — and some even know the restaurant’s number for their favorite table. Other Santa Feans make The Compound their choice for celebrating holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. It’s also among Santa Feans’ top sites for fundraising tête-à-têtes. And since the dinner menu changes every 90 days, those who frequent The Compound have more choices than one might expect.

Opened in 1966, The Compound may be the oldest continuously operating dining establishment in Santa Fe, perhaps with the exception of the dining rooms at a few of the town’s older hotels. Current owner and chef Mark Kiffin bought the restaurant in 2000 after a storied culinary career at fine restaurants around the country, including the original Coyote Café in Santa Fe.

The Compound’s lobster salad served with tangerine, red onion, butter lettuce and tangerine vinaigrette.
Tuna poke salad made with raw yellowfin tuna tossed in ponzu and scallion brown rice served with arugula, edamame, cucumber, avocado and sesame mayo