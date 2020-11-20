315 Restaurant and Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190, 315santafe.com. Traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner. Takeout 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 ($45). Call or go online for reservations or curbside pickup.
La Casa Sena, Sena Plaza, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-982-9232, lacasasena.com. Take-home Thanksgiving Day dinner for 8-10 people, $220; call to order for takeout or curbside pick-up.
Compound Restaurant, 653 Canyon Rd., 505-982-4353, compoundrestaurant.com. “Carve Your Own Turkey” to-go orders must be received before Monday, Nov. 23. Meal for six $595. Pick up orders noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. A la carte orders available.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-982-9304, izanamitakeout.com. Thanksgiving dinner takeout or delivery of two appetizers, one entrée, four sides, and a dessert; $59 per person. Order by noon Monday, Nov. 23.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Rd., 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Open 2-7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for takeout and curbside pick-up of selections from special menu.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Rd., 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com. Thanksgiving Day to-go dinners; prix-fixe menu $185 per person or $250 for 6-8 servings, and must be ordered by Sunday, Nov. 22. Call or go online for reservations or to place takeout orders.
Open Kitchen, working out of Monte del Sol Charter School kitchen, 4158 Walking Rain Rd., openkitchenevents.com/home-for-the-holidays-thanksgiving-feast. Handmade appetizers, entrées, sides, and dessert; $55 per person; pickup 4-6 p.m., delivery 2-4 and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Place orders by Friday, Nov. 20.
Osteria D’Assisi, 58 S. Federal Pl., 505-986-5858, osteriadassisi.com. An Italian holiday menu or a la carte choices for takeout and delivery; three courses $68. Open 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 for delivery and pick-up. Place to-go orders by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com. Three-course Thanksgiving Day menu for takeout and curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $75 per person. Call to order. ◀
