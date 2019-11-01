One of Santa Fe’s favorite burger joints is back. At the end of October, Santa Fe Bite (1616 St. Michael’s Drive, Santa Fe, 505-428-0328, santafebite.com) reopened in the former home of Tecolote Café, which closed at the end of May. Santa Fe Bite closed its former location in 2018 after its lease at Garrett’s Desert Inn ended. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Albuquerque-based Flying Star is rebooting its flagship location on Central Avenue with a major renovation. Jean and Mark Bernstein launched their restaurant chain in Nob Hill in 1987. The eatery is slated to reopen Nov. 6 after a nearly million-dollar rebuild, Mark Bernstein says. It will now feature a long community table, lounge-like seating areas complete with couches and coffee tables, and a bar, which was part of the original restaurant’s design more than three decades ago. The Bernsteins own and operate six Flying Stars and six Satellite Coffee locations in the Albuquerque area (3416 Central Ave. SE, 505-255-6633, flyingstarcafe.com).
New Mexico had a strong showing at the Olympics of beer. Held annually in Denver, the Great American Beer Festival is a tasting extravaganza for attendees and host of the world’s largest commercial beer competition. Presented by the Brewers Association, the contest recognizes outstanding U.S. beers with gold, silver, and bronze medals. On Oct. 5, judges awarded 318 medals to 283 breweries from 9,497 entries, with eight prizes going to New Mexico breweries. Santa Fe’s Rowley Farmhouse Ales (1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com) was a standout, taking home 2019 Small Brewpub and Small Brewpub Brewer of the Year, as well as three medals for individual beers. It earned a gold for its Meier, in the German-style sour ale category; a silver for its Agent Orange-Apple Brandy Barrel, in the wood- and barrel-aged sour beer classification; and a bronze for its Côte d’Or-Double Cerise, in the mixed-culture Brett beer category. Santa Fe’s Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery (2791 Agua Fría St., tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com) also brought home a bronze for its Double Brown Ale, in the other strong beer category.
Cheers to Crafted, a wine and spirits tasting room that opened on the first floor of Albuquerque’s Hotel Chaco in September. The tasting room is devoted to New Mexico producers. Guests may sip selections from Albuquerque’s Casa Rondeña and Gruet wineries, as well as from Ruidoso’s Noisy Water Winery. The menu features vodka, gin, apple brandy, and single malt whiskey from Santa Fe Spirits. It’s open daily from 2 to 8 p.m. (2000 Bellamah Ave. NW, 505-246-9989, hotelchaco.com/crafted-wine-and-spirits-tasting-room).
James Beard Award semifinalist chef Jonathan Perno, of Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm, is teaming with chef John Brand, culinary director of Hotel Emma, in San Antonio, Texas, on two upcoming events. Brand will be in the kitchen for a cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9. The following day, the chefs will collaborate on a Sunday Supper, scheduled at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 ($125). The menu will be created nearly on the fly, as the chefs plan to build dishes in the days leading up to the event using ingredients from their respective regions. Los Poblanos sommelier Dylan Storment will pair each course with wines from the inn’s cellar. The program is part of a yearlong Los Poblanos Dining Series devoted to Rio Grande Valley cuisine, paying homage to local ranchers, farmers, vintners, brewers, and distillers who share Los Poblanos’ local, seasonal philosophy. Advance registration is required for both events (4803 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, 505-344-9297, lospoblanos.com).
Albuquerque nightlife staple Nob Hill Bar & Grill has new owners. Nicole Kapnison sold the restaurant to New Mexico Capital Partners, helmed, in part, by Jacob and Isaac Fox, the masterminds behind popular caffeine-fix destination Little Bear Coffee. The Foxes got to know Kapnison while they were building out Little Bear’s soon-to-open second location in Nob Hill, in the former Disco Display House building. The duo took over and reopened Nob Hill Bar & Grill (3128 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, 505-266-4455, nobhillgrill.com) in August, with the menu overseen by Sean Sinclair, the chef behind Kin and Bar Castañeda at Castañeda Hotel in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Sinclair and his wife, Katey, also now co-own the bar and grill. Sinclair recently took home the Reigning Chomp award at the 2019 Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown. Kapnison plans on opening a craft distillery called Nikle Co. — Ashley M. Biggers
Want to share some restaurant news? Send it to tastymorsels@sfnewmexican.com.
