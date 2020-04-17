The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafés are currently offering takeout and delivery options. All menus are subject to change. Please call or check websites for updates and tip generously when picking up your order.
To add your restaurant to this list, send an email with the restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you're offering to tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. If your status changes, please email us and we'll update.
35 Degrees North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., 505-983-6138, 35northcoffee.com Open for online ordering and curbside pick-up 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190; 315santafe.com Call for pick-up and delivery options.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com Order and pay online from the regular menu between 4:45 and 8:15 p.m. Curbside pick-up.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Apothecary Restaurant, 133 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-5037, santafeoxygenbar.com/menu Special Asian fusion menu and regular menu online. Available 4:30-9:30 p.m. every day but Fridays. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up, in-house delivery, or Grubhub, Fetch, and Uber Eats.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com Curbside pick-up available Tuesday-Saturday, 4:30-8 p.m. See menu online and call to order.
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100, arroyovino.com Dinner-to-go menu. Curbside pick-up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, 3201 Richards Lane, Unit B, 505-471-0891, cacaosantafe.com Online shopping, curbside pick-up and home delivery of handcrafted chocolate and fresh roasted coffee; see website for details.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Order online and call when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762, restaurantji.com/nm/santa-fe/baja-tacos-/ Drive-through service, carryout, and delivery through Door Dash 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Baskin Robbins, 500 N. Guadalupe Street, Suite B, DeVargas Center, 505-820-3131 Open 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Beer Creek Brewing Company, 3810 NM 14, 505-471-9271, beercreekbrew.com Order online for pick-up 5-9:30 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, squareup.com/store/betterday Order online for takeout food and coffee drinks, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery.
Blue Corn Café, 133 W. Water St., 505-984-1800, bluecorncafe.com Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., (no phone) breadshopsf.com See menu, preorder and pay online. Pick up at the window 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta 505-690-0966 Call in orders, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Bumble Bee's Baja Grill, 301 Jefferson, 505-820-2862, bumblebeesbajagrill.com; takeout available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com Full menu. Pick-up and curbside.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe.com Delivery and curbside pick-up 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Café Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-5800, cafecastrosf.com Open for pick-up 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com Limited menu. Brunch daily; dinner nightly. Place order online or call. Pick up at drive-through window.
Café Grazie, 3530 Zafarano Drive, C-3, 505-471-0108, cafegraziesantafe.com. Takeout, curbside, and delivery. Call in or order online. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Order online or call to place your order.
Chicago Dog Express, 600 Cerrillos Road, 505-984-2798 Takeout. Serving Vienna Beef Hot Dogs. To name a few: Chicago Dog with fresh veggies, the Santa Fe Dog with red and/or green chile, Coney Dog with sauerkraut. Also serving red or green Frito pies in three sizes. Breakfast burritos served Monday-Friday 8-10 a.m. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Chili's Restaurant: 3795 Cerrillos Road, 505-474-9286, chilis.com Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for takeout, curbside, and Door Dash.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Road, 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Gift certificates. Order online or call for more info.
Clafoutis French Bakery and Restaurant, 333 W. Cordova Road, 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Road, (505) 820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m carryout and delivery via Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Cleopatra Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Drive, (505) 474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com Open daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Carryout and delivery via Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com Takeout and delivery through Dashing Delivery or Fetch.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Limited menu.
El Méson Restaurant & Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave., 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com Takeout and delivery options 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; place orders after 4 p.m.; 10% discount for cash payments, curbside pick-up only; see website for details and menu.
El Milagro Restaurant, 3482 Zafarano Drive, 505-490-5589, elmilagro505.com Takeout and curbside delivery from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com Curbside pickup. Special menu posted online.
El Parasol, Six locations, hours, phone numbers and addresses online. Drive-through windows at Cerrillos Road and Los Alamos locations, elparasol.com.
El Queretano, 4430 Airport Road, 505-501-5797, no website Takeout available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fiesta Oaxaca, 135 W. Palace Ave., Suite 101, 505-982-9525, fiestaoaxacasf.com Open noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Curbside or Fetch Delivery.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com Daily menu available for no-contact pickup 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. View menu and order online.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com Available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Takeout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99. Meals ready within 48 hours or less.
Flying Tortilla, 4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-1680, flyingtortillasantafe.com See menu online and call in order for curbside pick-up, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com Call for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Delivery fee of $10 for orders over $100. Order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com Takeout daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Menu posted online. Call to place your order.
Henry & The Fish, 217 W. San Francisco St., 505-995-1191, henryandthefish.com Online menu and ordering this week. Breakfast all day, lunch and dinner selections as well. Also, coffee/espresso, gelato, and fresh baked goods.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. online or 314 S. Guadalupe by text, text 505-629-0764, iconikcoffee.com/drive-in Order and pay online: Breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, house-baked pastries, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Pick-up or curbside.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Rd., (505) 471-2651, indiahousenm.com Curbside service and takeout available.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-428-6409, izanamitakeout.com 5-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery, takeout, and curbside.
Java Joe's, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-310-0534, javajoessantafenm.com Takeout available 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com Gift certificates available online. Buy five, get one free. See website for details.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-471-3800, joesdining.com Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Takeout orders delivered by Fetch. Menu on website updated daily.
Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fría St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com See online dinner menu for choices. Gift certificates available.
Kakawa Chocolate House, 505-982-0388, kakawachocolates.com Check website for days and hours of operation at two Santa Fe locations.
Kohnami Japanese Restaurant and Sushi, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com Call to order online for no-contact curbside pick-up during regular hours.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com Takeout available 4-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Special menu posted on website. Call to place an order. Leave a message if no answer or send email to events@labocasantafe.com.
La Casa Sena Wine Shop, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-982-2121, lcswineshop.com Open for pickup or delivery 12-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; order wine by phone or email (lcswineshop@lacasasena.com).
La Choza Restaurant, 905 Alarid St., 505-982-0909, lachozasf.com Phone-in takeout orders 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Curbside service.
La Fonda on the Plaza, 905 Alarid St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com Takeout and curbside service, including alcohol, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Love Yourself Café, 199 Paseo de Peralta, Suite D, 505-983-LOVE (5683), loveyourselfcafe.net Curbside, as well as delivery via Fetch, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. daily.
Lu Lu's Chinese Cuisine and Bar, 3011 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-9898 or 505-473-1688 To-go 4:30-8:30 p.m. daily. Delivered to car in parking lot or walk in for pick-up.
Madame Matisse French Cafe & Bakery, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com Breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily. Call to order.
Mampuku Ramen, 1965 Cerrillos Road, 505-772-0169, selflane.com Ramen, vegetarian izakaya items, and non-alcoholic beverages for takeout or curbside pickup. Order online or call in from 12-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com Takeout and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Special menu posted online.
Mariscos Costa Azul, 2875 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-4594, mariscoscostaazul.com Open 12-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sunday. Menu available on our Facebook page, Mariscos Costa Azul.
Market Street, DeVargas Center, 600 N. Guadalupe St., 505.982.4668, local.marketstreetunited.com/nm/santa-fe Ask for concierge for prepared food and catering. Ask for Streetside for grocery pick-up.
Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Road, 505-467-8162, martysmeals.com Pick-up 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call for more information or to place pet-food order.
Mucho Gusto, 839 Paseo de Peralta, 505-955-8402, muchogustosantafe.com Call in order for pick-up. For delivery, order through Fetch, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703, muchosantafe.com/main Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The New Baking Co., 504 Cordova Road, 505-557-6435, thenewbakingco.com Takeout and curbside service.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters Open for pick-up of online orders and drive-through service at St. Francis/Pen Road location (1098 ½ S. St. Francis Drive).
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-7109, OliveGarden.com Free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. For $12.99, Buy One Take One — now ToGo — featuring classic favorites like chicken parmigiana, fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and spaghetti with meat sauce.
Outback Steakhouse, 4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6800, outback.com Delivery and pick-up available 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. If you mention this listing, get an appetizer for free.
Palacio Café, 209 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-3505, palaciosantafe.com See menu online. Available 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Panda Express, 500 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-992-1186, pandaexpress.com Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Panera, 3535 Zafarano Drive, 505-471-9396, panerabread.com With Panera Drive-Up or Drive-Thru, you can receive $5 off every order of $15 or more through April 8 with the code: SAVEFIVE. Panera is also offering free delivery through April 15 on orders of $15 or more made via the Panera App or website. Panera Grocery is also available.
Pantry, 1820 Cerillos Road, 505-986-0022, pantrysantafe.com Takeout and curbside service offered 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather, Oshara Village, 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com Order takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Papa Murphy's, 3005 St. Michael's Drive, no phone, papamurphys.com Takeout, curbside service, and delivery available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Road, 505-930-5521, paper-dosa.com Takeout and curbside pick-up only, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; see menu online; call to order.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444, pecostrailcaferestaurant.com Come-in and call-in orders for pick-up. Delivery within half a mile of restaurant. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Menu on Facebook.
Pizza Etc., 151 Paseo de Peralta, DeVargas Center (access is on the east side facing Guadalupe Street, next to Office Depot), 505-986-1500, pizzaetc.com. Menu is on website. Call to order and for curbside pickup, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com Wood-fired pizza, lasagna, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Call or order food online. Home delivery 1-7 p.m. with Dashing Delivery and 1-8 p.m. for pickup. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Pizzeria Espiritu, 1722 St. Michael's Drive, Suite A, 505-424-8000, pizzeriaespiritu.com Menu online. Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout or delivery.
Raaga-Go, 410 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-5555, raagatogo.com Place orders online for pickup. Delivery available through Dashing Delivery, Fetch, GrubHub, Doordash, Uber Eats.
Realburger, 2641 ½ Cerrillos Road, 505-474-7325 (no website) Comfort food and burgers. Call in orders for takeout. Also offering delivery within a 5-mile radius for orders over $15. Menus on Google Maps or search on Realburger on Google.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com Call for menu. Curbside pick-up and home delivery.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge). Call to place your order.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Sagches Coffee House, 730 St. Michael's Drive, Suite 3, 505-780-5263 (no website) Breakfast and lunch daily with New Mexican breakfast and a taste of Guatemala. Available Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Takeout and delivery within a mile.
Sage Bakehouse, 535 Cerrillos Road, 505-820-7243, sagebakehouse.com Takeout and curbside service available 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Santacafe, 231 Washington Ave., 505-984-1788, santacafe.com Gift certificates available online.
Santa Fe Bar & Grill, DeVargas Center, 87 Paseo De Peralta, 505-982-3033, santafebargrill.com Takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Curbside service. Delivery through Dashing Delivery and Fetch app.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com Delivery menu posted on Fetch. Download Fetch app at fetch-delivery.app.link/WIOkI40AIW. Also available: an Easter takeout Easter menu for two for $100 plus gratuity and tax. Limited availability. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. April 10. Meals will be available for pick-up or delivery from noon until 6 p.m.
Saveur Bistro, 204 Montezuma St., 505-989-4200, no website Takeout and curbside service available 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com Pickup or delivery, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-7 p.m. dinner. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com Takeout at Second Street location only. Available 12-7 p.m. daily, including growler fills and six-packs. Menu posted online. Call to order.
The Sopaipilla Factory Restaurant, 7 W. Gutierrez, Pojoaque, 505-455-2855, sopaipillafactoryrestaurant.com To-go and curbside pick-up orders. Menu is available on website.
Subway, 554 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-988-5082, subway.com Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Susan’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 1005 S. St. Francis Drive, sfwineandspirits.com, 505-984-1582 Store pick-up only, noon-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, phone in or email orders (nirmala@sfwineandspirits.com).
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site Order online for in-store pickup.
Tesuque Village Market, 138 Tesuque Village Road, 505-988-8848, tesuquevillagemarket.com Takeout food, baked goods, and wine and spirits for pick-up or delivery through Grubhub. Menu online.
The Thunderbird Bar & Grill, 50 Lincoln Ave., 505-490-6550, thunderbirdsantafe.com Takeout from lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Tia Sophia's, 210 W. San Francisco St., 505-983-9880, tiasophias.com Takeout, curbside, and delivery available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Tomasitas, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com Limited menu posted online. Call to order. Prepay for curbside delivery. Delivery available.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8685, tortillaflats.net Open daily for curbside pickup. Call for more information.
Trattoria a Mano, 227 Galisteo St., 505-982-3700, trattoriaamano.com Order online.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com Menu posted online. Order for delivery through Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online).
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Drive, Eldorado, 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com Order online and pick up at drive-through window, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com Order online for delivery or pick-up, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Verde Food Company, 851 W. San Mateo Road, 505-983-8147, verdefood.com 9 a.m-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Vinaigrette, 709 Don Cubero Alley, 505-820-9205, moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site Takeout and delivery within a 3-mile radius available. Dishes from special daily menu: Breakfast items from Modern General; salads and sandwiches from Vinaigrette; and casserole dishes (family meals) from The Feel Good. Beverages are available to go, including juices, smoothies, health shots and coffee. Order online or call, including preorders for the following day. Carryout orders are available for pick-up at Vinaigrette. Breakfast starting at 8 a.m.; lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Comercio, 505-473-9600, walterburkecatering.com Delivery and pick-up. Special menu for large and individual servings and prices posted online. Special easter menu available. Call to order, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Whole Hog, 320 S. Guadalupe St., 505-474-3375, wholehogcafenm.com Delivery through Dashing Delivery. Call in or walk in for takeout.
The Wine Spot, 411 W. Water St., 818-371-0833, winespotsantafe.com Call or text order to Ray for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Wok, 2860 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-8126, woksantafe.com Pick-up and delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m. most days.
YinYang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Road, 505-986-9279, santafeyinyang.com Order online for curbside pick up or through GrubHub and Uber Eats 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday to Saturday.
