The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafés are currently offering takeout and delivery options. All menus are subject to change. Please call or check websites for updates and tip generously when picking up your order.
To add your restaurant to this list, send an email with the restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you’re offering to tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. If your status changes, please email us and we’ll update.
35 Degrees North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., 505-983-6138, 35northcoffee.com. Go to online store to set up a subscription for delivery of coffee beans. Available every other Tuesday.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190, 315santafe.com. Call for pick-up 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com. Order and pay online from the regular menu between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Curbside pick-up.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout. Menu posted online. Call to order. Doordash and Selflane also available.
Apothecary Restaurant, 133 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-5037, santafeoxygenbar.com/menu. Special Asian fusion menu and regular menu online. Available 4:30-9:30 p.m. every day but Fridays. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up, in-house delivery, or Grubhub, Fetch, and Uber Eats.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com. Locally sourced farm-to-table items to-go. Curbside pick-up available. 2-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Arroyo VinoRestaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100, arroyovino.com Dinner-to-go menu, 3-course prix fixe or a la carte. Curbside pick-up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Orders accepted until 6:30 p.m. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, 3201 Richards Lane, Unit B, 505-471-0891, www.cacaosantafe.com. Online shopping, curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and home delivery Wednesday and Friday of handcrafted chocolate and fresh roasted coffee. See website for details.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Order from special online menu. Grocery and bulk dry goods also available. Call 505-955-9055 or text 505-570-3702 when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762, restaurantji.com /nm/santa-fe/baja-tacos-/. Drive-through service, carryout, and delivery through Door Dash 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Baskin Robbins, 500 N. Guadalupe St., Suite B, DeVargas Center, 505-820-3131 Open 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Beer Creek Brewing Company, 3810 NM 14, 505-471-9271, beercreekbrew.com. Order from full menu online for pick-up 5-9:30 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, squareup.com/store/betterday. Order online for takeout food and coffee drinks, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com Open noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Growlers available.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., no phone, breadshopsf.com. See menu, preorder, and pay online. Pick up at the window 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta 505-690-0966, Bruno.biz. Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call or order online for curbside delivery. Grubhub and Fetch also available. Call for special kids’ offers. Healthcare workers and first responders receive a 20 percent discount.
Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill, 301 Jefferson, 505-820-2862, bumblebeesbajagrill.com Takeout available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pick-up. Full menu.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe.com. Full menu. Frozen empanadas also available. In-house delivery and curbside pick-up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com. Call or order online. Drive through open for brunch items daily, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and pastries and beverages available until 4 p.m. Dinner available 4-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Café Grazie, 3530 Zafarano Drive, C-3, 505-471-0108, cafegraziesantafe.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Takeout, curbside, and delivery. Call in or order online. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up. Order online or call to place your order.
Chicago Dog Express, 600 Cerrillos Road, 505-984-2798, no website. Takeout 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday. Serving Vienna Beef Hot Dogs, as well as red or green Frito pies in three sizes and breakfast burritos.
Chili’s Restaurant: 3795 Cerrillos Road, 505-474-9286, chilis.com Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for takeout, curbside, and Door Dash.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Road, 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com. Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Gift certificates. Order online or call for more info.
Clafoutis French Bakery and Restaurant, 333 W. Cordova Road, 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz. Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Road, 505-820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open for takeout 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday. Delivery also available via Fetch, Grubhub, Dashing Delivery, and Uber Eats.
Cleopatra Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Drive, 505-474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open for takeout daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Delivery also available via Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirl santafe.com. Takeout and delivery through Dashing Delivery or Fetch.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com. Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Limited menu.
El Méson Restaurant & Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave., 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery options 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Place orders after 4 p.m. Ten percent discount for cash payments, curbside pick-up only. See website for details and menu.
El Milagro Restaurant, 3482 Zafarano Drive, 505-490-5589, elmilagro505.com. Takeout and curbside delivery from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com. Curbside pickup. Special menu posted online.
El Parasol, Six locations, hours, phone numbers and addresses online. Drive-through windows at Cerrillos Road and Los Alamos locations, elparasol.com.
El Queretano, 4430 Airport Road, 505-501-5797, no website. Takeout available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fiesta Oaxaca, 135 W. Palace Ave., Suite 101, 505-982-9525, fiestaoaxacasf.com. See menu online and call in order. Available for curbside pick-up or delivery noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday. Delivery through Fetch, DoorDash, or direct from restaurant for $10 fee.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com. Daily menu available for no-contact pickup 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. View menu and order online.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com. Available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Takeout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99. Meals ready within 48 hours or less.
Flying Tortilla, 4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-1680, flyingtortillasantafe.com. See menu online and call in order for curbside pick-up, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Frogurt, 2801 Rodeo Road, Suite B-11, 505-474-6336, frogurt-nm.com. Located at Rodeo Plaza Shopping Center. Open daily noon-8 p.m. Frappes, smoothies, acai bowls, beignets, shaka boom waffles, crush artisan snow cream, Belgian waffles. Curbside and carryout.
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com Call for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Delivery fee of $10 for orders over $100. Order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com. Takeout daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Menu posted online. Call or go online to order.
Henry & The Fish, 217 W. San Francisco St., 505-995-1191, henryandthefish.com. Open 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online menu and ordering. Breakfast, lunch, and special dinner menu (order dinner 24 hours in advance). Also, coffee/espresso, gelato, and fresh baked goods. Curbside pickup and delivery; free delivery downtown.
Honeymoon Brewery, 907 W. Alameda, Unit B, 505-303-3139, honeymoonbrewery.com. Contactless pick-up for bottles of hard kombucha, six-packs of locally made beer (Second Street, La Cumbre,Ex Novo), bottles of wine, and locally made NA drinks. Pick-up available noon-6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Order/pay/schedule a pick-up online. Twenty percent discounts on entire online purchases on Tuesdays and Saturdays and 40 percent off entire orders for frontline workers who order on Fridays.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. or 314 S. Guadalupe St., iconikcoffee.com. Order and pay online 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, house-baked pastries Curbside pick-up.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-2651, indiahousenm.com. Open 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Curbside service and takeout.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-428-6409, izanamitakeout.com. Open 5-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Weekly family-style menu and sake selection available. Delivery and curbside.
Java Joe’s, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-310-0534, javajoessantafenm.com. Order online for curbside or drive-through pickup 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com. Open noon-8 p.m. Gift certificates available online. Buy five, get one free.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-471-3800, joesdining.com. Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Menu on website updated daily. Curbside pick-up.
Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-0388, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A, 505-930-5460, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. kakawachocolates.com. Call for daily selections. Takeout and no-contact curbside pick-up available.
Kohnami Japanese Restaurant and Sushi, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com. Order online for no-contact curbside pick-up during regular hours.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., call in 505-982-3433 or text order to 505-901-9374, labocasantafe.com. Takeout available 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Special menu posted on website.
La Choza Restaurant, 905 Alarid St., 505-982-0909, lachozasf.com. Phone-in takeout orders 11 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Curbside pickup and delivery through Dashing Delivery.
La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com. See menu online and call in orders. Takeout and curbside service, including alcohol, 4-7 p.m. daily. Receive 10 percent off your second order.
La Plancha de Eldorado, 7 Caliente Road, 505-466-2060, laplanchadeeldorado.com. Call ahead for takeout orders of Latin-themed fare. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
L'Olivier, 229 Galisteo St., 505-989-1919, loliviersantafe.com/Menus/To_Go_Menu. Curbside pick-up and DoorDash Delivery 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Menu online, changes every week
Los Portrillos, 1947 Cerrillos Road, 505-992-0550, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., closed Wednesdays. Call to order. Delivery and curbside takeout.
Love Yourself Café, 199 Paseo de Peralta, Suite D, 505-983-LOVE (5683), loveyourselfcafe.net. Curbside, as well as delivery via Fetch, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lu Lu’s Chinese Cuisine and Bar, 3011 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-9898 or 505-473-1688, chineserestaurantsantafe.com. Takeout 4:30-8:30 p.m. daily. Curbside service.
Madame Matisse French Cafe & Bakery, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com. Breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily. Call to order.
Mampuku Ramen, 1965 Cerrillos Road, 505-772-0169, selflane.com. Ramen, vegetarian izakaya items, and non-alcoholic beverages for takeout or curbside pick-up. Order online or call in from 12-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, 505- 983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 12-8 p.m. daily. Special menu posted online.
Mariscos Costa Azul, 2875 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-4594, mariscoscostaazul.com. Open for takeout 12-7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., the Hotel St. Francis, 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com. Open for takeout and curbside pickup 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. See menu online.
Market Street, DeVargas Center, 600 N. Guadalupe St., 505.982.4668, local.marketstreetunited.com/nm/santa-fe. Ask for concierge for prepared food and catering. Ask for Streetside for grocery pick-up.
Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Road, 505-467-8162, martysmeals.com. Pick-up 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call for more information or to place pet-food order.
Mucho Gusto, 839 Paseo de Peralta, 505-955-8402, muchogustosantafe.com. Call in order for pick-up. Look for the order pick-up window to the right of the main entrance. For delivery, order through Grubhub, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703, muchosantafe.com/main. Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The New Baking Co., 504 A W. Cordova Road, 505-557-6435, thenewbakingco.com. Takeout and curbside service.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, 1098 ½ S. St. Francis Drive, 505-982-9692 ext. 3, ohoriscoffee.com. Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Pick-up online orders and drive-through service.
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-7109, olivegarden.com. Free delivery for orders over $25 (fees waived), and to-go made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. For $12.99, Buy One Take One — now to-go — featuring classic favorites like chicken parmigiana, fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and spaghetti with meat sauce.
Outback Steakhouse, 4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6800, outback.com. Delivery through DoorDash and pick-up available 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. If you mention this listing, get an appetizer for free.
Palacio Café, 209 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-3505, palaciosantafe.com. Available 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. See menu online.
Paloma, 401 S. Guadalupe St., 505-467-8624, palomasantafe.com. Menu available online. Call in or order online for takeout or delivery through Dashing Delivery, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Panda Express, 500 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-992-1186, pandaexpress.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Takeout or delivery through UberEats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available.
Panera, 3535 Zafarano Drive, 505-471-9396, panerabread.com. Drive-up and drive-thru available 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Free delivery through April 30 on orders of $15 or more made via the Panera app or website. Use code “FREEDELIVERY” at checkout. Panera Grocery also available.
Pantry, 1820 Cerrillos Road, 505-986-0022, pantrysantafe.com. Takeout and curbside service offered 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather, Oshara Village, 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com. Order takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Papa Murphy’s, 3005 St. Francis Drive, 505-984-0099, papamurphys.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Takeout, curbside service, and delivery through UberEats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available. Papa Murphy’s donates $1 to No Kid Hungry for every Mini Murph sold online through May 20.
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Road, 505-930-5521, paper-dosa .com. Takeout and curbside pick-up only, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See menu online. Call to order.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444, pecostrailcaferestaurant.com. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call in orders. Curbside pick-up available. Menu on Facebook.
Pizza Centro, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-466-3161, pizza centronys.com. Call ahead for takeout orders. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.
Pizza Etc., 556 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center (access is on the east side facing Guadalupe Street, next to Office Depot), 505-986-1500, pizzaetc.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu is on website. Take-out and curbside pick-up, or delivery through Grubhub.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com. Wood-fired pizza, lasagna, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Home delivery 1-7 p.m. with Dashing Delivery and 1-8 p.m. for pick-up. Call or order food online. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Pizzeria Espiritu, 1722 St. Michael’s Drive, Suite A, 505-424-8000, pizzeriaespiritu.com. Menu online. Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout or delivery.
Posa's, 3538 Zafarano Dr., 505-473-3454, posaszafarano.com. Curbside, takeout, pickup, and delivery through ubereats.com and doordash.com.
Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Food Truck, 1312 Agua Fría St., 505-385-3011, facebook.com/RasRodyVeganSantaFe. Menu changes daily and may include dishes like patties, rice and beans, and grilled potatoes among others.
Real Burger, 2641 ½ Cerrillos Road, 505-474-7325, no website. Open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Comfort food and burgers. Call in orders for takeout. Menu available zmenu.com and munupix.com.
Red Enchilada Restaurant, 1310 Osage Ave., 505-820-6552, no website. Takeout available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com. Menu on website. Curbside pick-up and home delivery. Noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com. Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge) noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Menu on website. Call to place your order.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com. Open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go.
Sagches Coffee House, 730 St. Michael’s Drive, Suite 3, 505-780-5263, no website. Breakfast and lunch daily with New Mexican breakfast and a taste of Guatemala. Available 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery within a mile.
Sage Bakehouse, 535 Cerrillos Road, 505-820-7243, sage bakehouse.com. Takeout and curbside service available 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Bar & Grill, DeVargas Center, 87 Paseo De Peralta, 505-982-3033, santafebargrill.com. Takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Curbside service. Delivery through Dashing Delivery and Fetch.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com. Delivery menu posted on Fetch 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saveur Bistro, 204 Montezuma St., 505-989-4200, no website. Takeout and curbside service available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com. Pick-up or delivery, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, dinner 4-7 p.m. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com. Takeout at Second Street location only. Available 12-7 p.m. daily. Beer pick-up from Rufina Taproom 3-6 p.m. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Souper Salad, 2428 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-1211, soupersalad.com Curbside pickup available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call ahead. Delivery offered through Grubhub.
Subway, 554 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-988-5082, subway.com. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Terra Restaurant, 198 State Road 592, 505-946-5700, fourseasons.com/santafe/dining/restaurants/terra/. Takeout available 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Executive Chef Kai and his culinary team have created a diverse menu of delicious dishes to-go (for dinner & breakfast). Terra is offering a special Mother’s Day Takeout menu. See menus online.
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site. Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order online or call for curbside pick-up.
Tesuque Village Market, 138 Tesuque Village Road, 505-988-8848, tesuquevillagemarket.com. Takeout food, baked goods, and wine and spirits for pick-up or delivery through Grubhub. Menu online.
Thai Cafe & Noodle Treats, 3482 Zafarano Dr., Suite A, 505-424-1818, thaicafent.net. Open from the online menu. Open 12:30-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Online menus. Call to place order.
Tia Sophia’s, 210 W. San Francisco St., 505-983-9880, tiasophias.com. Takeout, curbside, and delivery available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Tomasita’s, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com. Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Limited menu posted online. Call to order. Prepay for curbside delivery. Delivery available.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8685, tortillaflats.net. Open daily for curbside pick-up. Call for more information.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com. Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Menu posted online. Order for delivery through Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online).
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Drive, 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com. Call or order online for to-go items.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com. Order online, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. To-go orders and delivery available.
Verde Food Company, 851 W. San Mateo Road, 505-983-8147, verdefood.com. Open 9 a.m-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Vinaigrette, 709 Don Cubero Alley, 505-820-9205, moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site. Open daily 10 a.m-7 p.m. Takeout and delivery within a 3-mile radius available. Beverages are available to-go, including juices, smoothies, health shots, and coffee. Order online or call, including preorders for the following day. Carryout orders are available for pick-up at Vinaigrette.
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Comercio, 505-473-9600, walterburkecatering.com. Delivery and pick-up. Special menu for large and individual servings and prices posted online. Call to order, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Whole Hog, 320 S. Guadalupe St., 505-474-3375, wholehogcafenm.com. Delivery through Dashing Delivery. Available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Call in or walk in for takeout.
Wok, 2860 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-8126, woksantafe.com. Pick-up only 11 a.m.-8 p.m. most days.
YinYang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Road, 505-986-9279, santafeyinyang.com. Order online for curbside pick-up or through GrubHub and Uber Eats 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.