For me as for many Santa Fe diners, Midtown Bistro has always been a lunch spot. I’d only had dinner at the restaurant once or twice until a recent visit.

What a great surprise. My companion read my mind. “Gee, I can’t find anything I don’t like about this,” he said mid-meal. By the end of the evening, we agreed it was one of the most satisfying dinners — in flavor, presentation, and service — that we’ve shared at better Santa Fe restaurants. Of course, a few comments are in order.

021723MidtownBistro_LS_34a.JPG

Fresh mozzarella cheese and roasted beet salad 
021723MidtownBistro_LS_108a.JPG

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting 