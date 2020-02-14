All aboard for Lamy! Chili Line Brewing (chililinebrewery.com) may be centered downtown on Guadalupe Street, but over the past year, brewmeister Alexander Pertusini has expanded his beer’s availability to the timeless halls of the historic Lamy Station train depot, in the tiny village on the edge of the Galisteo Basin Preserve. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief line still makes regular stops here, and when trains pull into the Lamy station and passengers disembark, the taproom may well fill up with thirsty travelers. But it’s likely to be equally hoppin’ on any weekend afternoon or evening, when you’ll find yourself shoulder to shoulder with locals who’ve gathered for happy hour (3-6 p.m. daily) and tunes provided by a rotating roster of weekend performers (both the Lamy Junction email newsletter — sign up at lamyjunction.com — and Chili Line’s Lamy taproom Facebook page will keep you apprised of the lineup).
Chili Line Brewing specializes in traditional German rauchbier, or smoked beer, of which it offers an array at their downtown location. On tap in Lamy is Chili Line's Fuego — a traditional ale brewed with smoked barley and flavored with local honey and juniper — as well as the Putazo pilsner, which has surprising nutty undertones and touches of honeydew (imparted by hull melon hops); the Que Pasa pale ale; the Pinche Guey IPA; the caramelly Jacona stout; and a seasonal beer — currently the rich amber Birra Rosa. Because of its designation as a tasting room, the taproom is also able to serve local wines (including the celebrated sparklers from Gruet), canned beers from Second Street Brewery, and cider from Albuquerque-based Steel Bender Brewyard.
Harvey’s Cafe helps make this a well-rounded experience, with hardworking proprietor Cindy Lu offering an inviting food menu from noon till 6 p.m. every day. The sandwiches (each $5) range from egg and tuna salad (the menu calls the latter “the best ever,” and many local fish-sandwich aficionados say it lives up to that claim) to variations on the hipster “toast” theme (starting at $5). Options later in the day include lobster rolls, tacos, and specials, often with seafood and steak.
Chili Line Brewing’s Lamy outpost and Harvey’s Café are located at 152 Old Lamy Trail (505-466-4511). The taproom is open from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon to 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays — or until the last train heads on down the line. — Laurel Gladden
