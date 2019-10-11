Madame Matisse
1291 San Felipe Ave., Suite 2, 505-204-7869, madamematisse.com
Madame Matisse, native Parisian chef Eric De Margerie’s petite café in a small, boxy light-industrial space on a Cerrillos Road side street, has a captivating counter full of practically perfect pastries and a menu featuring French classics from onion soup and quiche Lorraine to croque madame — with some nods to Americanism and the Southwest in between. Ambiance is a bit lacking, but service is friendly, attentive, and professional, and the food is flavorful and largely quite enjoyable. Recommended: croissant ($2.50), cinnamon twist ($3.50), apricot Danish ($3.50), butter cookies ($7), Florentine omelet ($10.50), Nutella crêpe ($8.50), onion soup ($6.50), and spinach-mushroom quiche ($10.50). — Laurel Gladden, Sept. 13
• • •
Jimmy D’s
311 Old Santa Fe Trail505-772-0223, jimmydsrestaurant.com
The newest addition to the ever-morphing New Mexico Fine Dining empire and the newest tenant of the restaurant space at Garrett’s Desert Inn, Jimmy D’s (presumably named for NMFD’s co-helmer Jimmy Day) is like a mid-20th-century fever dream, with eye-popping colors and graphics in the main dining room and a bar that recalls the Brady Bunch’s living room or another vaguely cartoonish mid-mod fantasy. The menu is fittingly retro, too, with versions of comfort-food all-stars, from pancake breakfasts to country-fried steak. Recommended: Jimmy’s Burger ($14), avocado dip ($7), huevos rancheros ($10), Hangover Hash ($14), chicken salad club sandwich ($10), Nikkirita ($14). — L.G., Aug. 23
• • •
Luminaria Restaurant & Patio
At the Inn and Spa at Loretto, 211 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-984-7915, hotelloretto.com
Luminaria’s patio, tucked behind the Loretto Chapel, is one of the prettiest and most private outdoor dining destinations in Santa Fe. The menu offers a range of contemporary Southwest-inspired dishes, along with tried-and-true standards like burgers, Caesar salad, fish tacos, chicken or grilled sandwiches, and enchiladas. Some presentations are more successful than others. Those that don’t meet the mark could be greatly improved with more attention from the kitchen; those that work best demonstrate a creative, seasonal approach to local and regional ingredients. Recommended: Mussels and Chorizo ($18); Blistered Shishito Peppers ($14); Juicy Lucy Burger ($18); Braised Peppered Short Rib ($37); Chocolate Torchon ($10) — Pat West-Barker, Aug. 9
