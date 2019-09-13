Short order
A quick look at recent Amuse reviews
Jimmy D’s
311 Old Santa Fe Trail
505-772-0223, jimmydsrestaurant.com
The newest addition to the ever-morphing New Mexico Fine Dining empire and the newest tenant of the restaurant space at Garrett’s Desert Inn, Jimmy D’s (presumably named for NMFD’s co-helmer Jimmy Day) is like a mid-20th-century fever dream, with eye-popping colors and graphics in the main dining room and a bar that recalls the Brady Bunch’s living room or another vaguely cartoonish mid-mod fantasy. The menu is fittingly retro, too, with restaurantified versions of comfort-food all-stars, from pancake breakfasts to country-fried steak. Recommended: Jimmy’s Burger ($14), avocado dip ($7), huevos rancheros ($10), Hangover Hash ($14), chicken salad club sandwich ($10), Nikkirita ($14). — Laurel Gladden, Aug. 23
Luminaria Restaurant & Patio
At the Inn and Spa at Loretto
211 Old Santa Fe Trail
505-984-7915, hotelloretto.com
Luminaria’s patio, tucked behind the Loretto Chapel, is one of the prettiest and most private outdoor dining destinations in Santa Fe. The menu offers a range of contemporary southwest-inspired dishes, along with tried-and-true standards like burgers, Caesar salad, fish tacos, chicken or grilled sandwiches, and enchiladas. Some presentations are more successful than others. Those that work best demonstrate a creative, seasonal approach to local and regional ingredients; those that don’t meet the mark could be greatly improved with more attention from the kitchen;. Recommended: mussels and chorizo ($18); blistered Shishito peppers ($14); Juicy Lucy burger ($18); braised peppered short rib ($37); chocolate torchon ($10) — Pat West-Barker, Aug. 9
Santarepa Café
229-A Johnson St.
505-467-8379, santarepacafe.com
Most of us won’t be jetting off to Venezuela anytime soon, but if you’re interested in exploring the South American nation culinarily, you’re in luck. At Santarepa Café, a sweet little Venezuelan restaurant occupying a colorful Johnson Street bungalow, proprietress Isabel Mendoza offers an opportunity to get a gustatory glimpse of Venezuela, no plane ticket required. Recommended: La favorita, la vegana, and reina pepiada arepas ($9); “domino” empanada ($4.50); fried plantains ($5.50); quesillo ($5.50); and cheese cachapas (available solo and in the $13.50 sampler plate).— Laurel Gladden, Aug. 2
For Pasatiempo restaurant reviews, go to sfnewmexican.com/pasatiempo.