Check out sawmillmarket.com for more details and for the most up-to-date list of vendors

Blue Door Patisserie: French pastries and breads

Eldora Chocolate: Artisanal chocolatier

Hawt Pizza Co.: Wood-fired pizza kitchen

Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House: Soul food

Plata Coffee: Craft coffees

Simply Olive Oil: Olive oil and vinegars

Botanic Bar: Cocktails and tonics

Estella Floral Design: Floral arrangements

Mercantile Café: Breakfast and lunch

Naruto Ramen: Hakata-style ramen bar

Spur Line Supply Co.: Pop-up gift shop

Cacho’s Bistro: Authentic Venezuelan bistro bites

Flora Mexican Restaurant: Mexican cuisine

Mercantile Wine Bar: Wine bar with rustic small plates

Paxton’s Taproom: Craft and artisanal beer

Tulipani Pasta: A pasta shop

Dr. Field Goods: Farm-to-table restaurant

XO Waffle: Belgian Liège waffles

Neko Neko: Taiyaki and soft-serve ice cream

— P.G.

