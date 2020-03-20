Check out sawmillmarket.com for more details and for the most up-to-date list of vendors
Blue Door Patisserie: French pastries and breads
Eldora Chocolate: Artisanal chocolatier
Hawt Pizza Co.: Wood-fired pizza kitchen
Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House: Soul food
Plata Coffee: Craft coffees
Simply Olive Oil: Olive oil and vinegars
Botanic Bar: Cocktails and tonics
Estella Floral Design: Floral arrangements
Mercantile Café: Breakfast and lunch
Naruto Ramen: Hakata-style ramen bar
Spur Line Supply Co.: Pop-up gift shop
Cacho’s Bistro: Authentic Venezuelan bistro bites
Flora Mexican Restaurant: Mexican cuisine
Mercantile Wine Bar: Wine bar with rustic small plates
Paxton’s Taproom: Craft and artisanal beer
Tulipani Pasta: A pasta shop
Dr. Field Goods: Farm-to-table restaurant
XO Waffle: Belgian Liège waffles
Neko Neko: Taiyaki and soft-serve ice cream
— P.G.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.