Raspberry pie of the day at Tune-Up Cafe

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Tune-Up Café has been a popular burger-and-burrito stop since Salvadoran native Jesús Rivera, who previously worked for Harry’s Roadhouse and Café Pasqual’s, opened the restaurant in 2008. In some ways, Rivera replicated the success of Dave’s Not Here, the café formerly located in the building on Hickox, by attracting a loyal local clientele and offering many of the same items, including great burgers and genuine New Mexican dishes.

But Tune-Up has its own special ambiance. It’s the kind of place where you feel like you could show up in your pajamas and no one would look askance. At breakfast and lunch, the café offers counter service. Part of the fun is standing in line (usually briefly) with friendly people you may recognize. At night, Tune-Up only offers table service. The five-stool bar in the back room is often a hangout for neighborhood folks who walk over in the evenings. Tune-Up offers patio seating when it’s warm out, and its weekend brunch is popular for outdoor diners.

Top to bottom, halibut and shrimp pasta, local lamb barbacoa tacos and huevos el Salvadoreños
Save room for dessert

Local lamb barbacoa tacos

