The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafes are currently offering take-out and delivery options, All menus are subject to change. Please call or check websites for updates and tip generously when picking up your order.
To add a restaurant to this list, send an email with restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you're offering to tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. If your status changes, please email us and we'll update.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190; 315santafe.com
Call for pick-up and delivery options
Anasazi Restaurant & Bar, 113 Washington Ave., 505-988-3030, rosewoodhotels.com
To-go menus posted on website; call to place your order
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com
Order and pay online from the regular menu between 4:45-8:15 p.m.; pick-up curbside
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout; menu posted online; call to order
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com
Curbside pick-up available Tuesday-Saturday, 4:30-8 p.m. See menu online and call to order
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100, arroyovino.com. Dinner-to-go menu, curbside pick up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com
11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; order online and call when you arrive for curbside delivery
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762 (no website)
Drive-through service, carry out, and delivery through Door Dash; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, https://squareup.com/store/betterday
Order online for takeout food and coffee drinks, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com
Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery
Blue Corn Café, 133 W. Water St., 505-984-1800, bluecorncafe.com
Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., (no phone) breadshopsf.com
See menu, preorder and pay online to pick up at the window between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave, 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com
Full menu
Café Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-5800, cafecastrosf.com
Open for pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com
Limited menu. Brunch daily; dinner nightly beginning March 23. Place order online or call; pick up at drive-through window.
Café Pasqual’s, 121 Don Gaspar St., 505-9340, pasquals.com
Takeout available 8 a.m-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; see menus on website and call 505-983-9340 to order; curbside delivery if order is prepaid.
Chili's restaurant: 3795 Cerrillos Road, 505-474-9286, chilis.com
Open 11-9 for take out, curbside, and door dash.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Road, 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com
Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; gift certificates; order online or call for more info
Clafoutis, 333 W. Cordova Road, 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz
Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com
Takeout and delivery through Dashing Delivery or Fetch
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com
Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m., limited menu
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com
Order by phone and save 10 percent on curbside pickup; special menu posted online.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com
No-contact pickup 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; limited menu posted online; no substitutions or special requests; call or place order online, credit cards only; 20 percent off gift certificates
Gruet Winery in the Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com
Call for curbside pickup or home delivery; $10 fee delivery fee for orders over $100; order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com
Takeout daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; menu posted online; call to place your order
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-471-3800, joesdining.com
20 percent off all take out orders delivered by Fetch; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; menu on website updated daily
Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fria St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com
See online dinner menu for choices; gift certificates available
Kohnami, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com
Call to order online for no-contact curbside pickup during regular hours
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com
Takeout available 4-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; special menu posted on website; call to place an order; leave a message if no answer or send email to events@labocasantafe.com
La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-988-9232, lacasasena.com
Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery
La Plazuela at La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com/la-plazuela
Takeout from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; special menu posted online; all to place order
Madame Matisse, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com
Breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily; call to order
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com
Takeout and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., special menu posted online; call to place your order
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave. (inside Hotel St. Francis), 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com
Takeout with curbside pickup 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; special menu posted online; call to order
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters
Open for pickup of online orders and drive-through service at St. Francis/Pen Road location (1098 ½ S. St. Francis Drive)
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather (in Oshara Village), 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com
Order takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Monday
Raaga-Go, 410 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-5555, raagatogo.com
Place orders online for pickup; delivery available through Dashing Delivery, Fetch, GrubHub, Doordash, Uber Eats
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765
Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., # 301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com
Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge); call to place your order
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com
Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com
Delivery menu posted on Fetch; download Fetch app at fetch-delivery.app.link/WIOkI40AIW
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com
Pickup or delivery, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-7 p.m. dinner; menu posted online; call to order
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com
Takeout at Second Street location only, 12-7 p.m. daily, including growler fills and six-packs; menu posted online; call to order
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site
Order online for in-store pickup
Tomasitas, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com
Limited menu posted online; call to order; prepay for curbside delivery
Trattoria a Mano, 227 Galisteo St., 505-982-3700, trattoriaamano.com
Order online
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com
Menu posted online; order for delivery through Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online)
— Patricia West-Barker and Laurel Gladden I For The New Mexican
