022020ElNido_78.JPG

Chef Randy Tapia at El Nido Restaurant in Tesuque. El Nido is one of many local restaurants offering curbside pickup via a special online carryout menu. Photo Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafes are currently offering take-out and delivery options, All menus are subject to change. Please call or check websites for updates and tip generously when picking up your order.

To add a restaurant to this list, send an email with restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you're offering to tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. If your status changes, please email us and we'll update.

315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190; 315santafe.com

Call for pick-up and delivery options

Anasazi Restaurant & Bar, 113 Washington Ave., 505-988-3030, rosewoodhotels.com

To-go menus posted on website; call to place your order

Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com

Order and pay online from the regular menu between 4:45-8:15 p.m.; pick-up curbside

Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout; menu posted online; call to order

Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com

Curbside pick-up available Tuesday-Saturday, 4:30-8 p.m. See menu online and call to order

Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100arroyovino.com. Dinner-to-go menu, curbside pick up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.

Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; order online and call when you arrive for curbside delivery

Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762 (no website)

Drive-through service, carry out, and delivery through Door Dash; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, https://squareup.com/store/betterday

Order online for takeout food and coffee drinks, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., daily.

Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762 (no website)

Drive-through service, carry out, and delivery through Door Dash; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com

Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery

Blue Corn Café, 133 W. Water St., 505-984-1800, bluecorncafe.com

Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery

Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., (no phone) breadshopsf.com

See menu, preorder and pay online to pick up at the window between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave, 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com

Full menu

Café Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-5800, cafecastrosf.com

Open for pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m. 

Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com

Limited menu. Brunch daily; dinner nightly beginning March 23. Place order online or call; pick up at drive-through window.

Café Pasqual’s, 121 Don Gaspar St., 505-9340, pasquals.com

Takeout available 8 a.m-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; see menus on website and call 505-983-9340 to order; curbside delivery if order is prepaid.

Chili's restaurant: 3795 Cerrillos Road, 505-474-9286, chilis.com

Open 11-9 for take out, curbside, and door dash.

Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Road, 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com

Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; gift certificates; order online or call for more info

Clafoutis, 333 W. Cordova Road, 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz

Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com

Takeout and delivery through Dashing Delivery or Fetch

Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com

Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m., limited menu

El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com

Order by phone and save 10 percent on curbside pickup; special menu posted online.

Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com

No-contact pickup 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; limited menu posted online; no substitutions or special requests; call or place order online, credit cards only; 20 percent off gift certificates

Gruet Winery in the Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com

Call for curbside pickup or home delivery; $10 fee delivery fee for orders over $100; order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack

Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com

Takeout daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; menu posted online; call to place your order

Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-471-3800, joesdining.com

20 percent off all take out orders delivered by Fetch; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; menu on website updated daily

Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fria St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com

See online dinner menu for choices; gift certificates available

Kohnami, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com

Call to order online for no-contact curbside pickup during regular hours

La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com

Takeout available 4-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; special menu posted on website; call to place an order; leave a message if no answer or send email to events@labocasantafe.com

La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-988-9232, lacasasena.com

Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery

La Plazuela at La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com/la-plazuela

Takeout from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; special menu posted online; all to place order

Madame Matisse, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com

Breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily; call to order

Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com

Takeout and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., special menu posted online; call to place your order

Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave. (inside Hotel St. Francis), 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com

Takeout with curbside pickup 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; special menu posted online; call to order

Ohori’s Coffee Roasters

Open for pickup of online orders and drive-through service at St. Francis/Pen Road location (1098 ½ S. St. Francis Drive)

Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather (in Oshara Village), 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com

Order takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Monday

Raaga-Go, 410 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-5555, raagatogo.com

Place orders online for pickup; delivery available through Dashing Delivery, Fetch, GrubHub, Doordash, Uber Eats

Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765

Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery

Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., # 301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com

Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge); call to place your order

Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com

Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com

Delivery menu posted on Fetch; download Fetch app at fetch-delivery.app.link/WIOkI40AIW

Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com

Pickup or delivery, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-7 p.m. dinner; menu posted online; call to order

Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com

Takeout at Second Street location only, 12-7 p.m. daily, including growler fills and six-packs; menu posted online; call to order

Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site

Order online for in-store pickup

Tomasitas, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com

Limited menu posted online; call to order; prepay for curbside delivery

Trattoria a Mano, 227 Galisteo St., 505-982-3700, trattoriaamano.com

Order online

Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com

Menu posted online; order for delivery through Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online)

— Patricia West-Barker and Laurel Gladden I  For The New Mexican

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.