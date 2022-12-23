121522_JG_Andiamo5.jpg

Grilled Idaho ruby trout 

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Andiamo! has all the ingredients of a great little Italian bistro. The converted house on Garfield Street in Santa Fe’s Guadalupe district has cozy rooms, good lighting, a decent number of culinary selections, an excellent array of wines by the half-bottle, bottle, and glass, and friendly service. P.C. — that is, pre-COVID — I made Andiamo! a regular dinner choice for its intimate setting and reliably satisfying food, so I was eager to explore it again.

My companion and I asked to be seated in the back room rather than in the front, where only tables with banquette seating, which I dislike, were available when we arrived. I also thought the back room might be a bit quieter. It certainly felt more intimate, but the two speakers in the small room meant the music was too loud for conversation. So, our first order of business was to ask our server to turn the music down, just a click. She did so promptly, and we were very appreciative.

121522_JG_Andiamo1.jpg

Cook Rosa Gallegos garnishes spaghetti aglio e olio at Andiamo!
121522_JG_Andiamo3.jpg

Crispy polenta

Popular in the Community