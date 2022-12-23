Andiamo! has all the ingredients of a great little Italian bistro. The converted house on Garfield Street in Santa Fe’s Guadalupe district has cozy rooms, good lighting, a decent number of culinary selections, an excellent array of wines by the half-bottle, bottle, and glass, and friendly service. P.C. — that is, pre-COVID — I made Andiamo! a regular dinner choice for its intimate setting and reliably satisfying food, so I was eager to explore it again.
My companion and I asked to be seated in the back room rather than in the front, where only tables with banquette seating, which I dislike, were available when we arrived. I also thought the back room might be a bit quieter. It certainly felt more intimate, but the two speakers in the small room meant the music was too loud for conversation. So, our first order of business was to ask our server to turn the music down, just a click. She did so promptly, and we were very appreciative.
For me, choosing an appetizer was a no-brainer. Who could resist crispy polenta, pan-seared with rosemary gorgonzola sauce, and bread crumbs ($9)? It was a brilliant choice; in fact, I could have eaten several of the three-inch squares and that luscious cheesy sauce as an entrée. Honestly, if no one else had been in the room, I would have licked my plate.
My companion ordered mixed baby greens with lemon olive oil dressing, walnuts, pecorino romano, radicchio, and Belgian endive ($11.75). It was sizable enough to share, so we did. The salad’s hint of garlic reminded me of learning (as a waitress in my 20s) how to rub a wooden salad prep bowl with a slice of garlic to impart just the right amount of flavor to greens without overwhelming them. Our starters were a great beginning to our meal, although we bemoaned the bread and butter once delivered gratis in Italian restaurants. (Andiamo! offers Sage Bakehouse farm sourdough bread with olive oil, $4.)
We struggled to choose entrées — there are so many delectable descriptions! — but ultimately opted for pasta. I ordered the fettuccine with portobella and cremini mushrooms with sautéed spinach, tomato, fried artichokes, truffle oil, and parmesan ($23), while my companion opted for his favorite spaghetti aglio e olio (garlic and oil) with shrimp, dressed with arugula and chili flakes ($24). Anticipating the dish would leave something to be desired in the spice arena, he also asked — as is his habit — for extra chili flakes. We were pleased that both our dishes were served piping hot (nothing worse than tepid noodles) and dug in with gusto.
My fettuccine was rich and creamy, the noodles properly cooked and had enough of the precious mushrooms and fried artichokes, but the dish had too few of its tiny flecks of diced tomato to add sufficient color or flavor. And, sadly, it just lacked oomph. My companion offered me some of his chili flakes, but that wasn’t it. It needed something to kick it up a notch, in flavor, texture, and color. Al dente asparagus tips instead of spinach? Sautéed sliced cherry tomatoes in place of diced ones?
My friend said he felt similarly about his entrée. It fit the bill, and the shrimp was tender, not rubbery, but even with the added chili flakes (he used them all), it demanded something more. At other Italian restaurants, we’ve had this entrée served with green peas and tomatoes, which improved its visual appeal and flavor. Unfortunately, Andiamo!’s version was bland.
We were also surprised that we had to ask for parmesan, which brought not the usual hunk of cheese grated by the server at the table, but a stainless cup with grated cheese in it.
For dessert, I picked the tiramisu and my companion the profiteroles. Tiramisu is traditionally made with ladyfingers, mascarpone, eggs, chocolate and/or cocoa powder, and some kind of alcohol: rum, coffee liqueur, marsala, or a combination thereof. Andiamo!’s tiramisu ($8.50) seemed to have most of the usual ingredients, but if it had alcohol (which adds that same mysterious oomph), I couldn’t taste it, and the menu does not indicate alcohol as an ingredient. But because it was light and fluffy, it was the best choice to follow a pasta-heavy entrée.
The trio of profiteroles, comprised of puff pastry with vanilla ice cream (rather than traditional pastry cream or whipped cream) and Belgian Callebaut chocolate sauce ($7.50) satisfied my companion’s sweet tooth, but the pastry was a bit too tough to cut with the spoon with which it was served. He had to ask for a fork. And since the pastry was somewhat tough, why not just have a bowl of vanilla ice cream with the chocolate sauce?
To be honest, on this visit Andiamo! didn’t live up to my memory of past meals there. But to be fair, if we’d made different choices for our entrées, we might have been happier. Besides seven other pasta choices ($17-$23), we could have tried chicken parmesan ($23), Scottish salmon ($29), Colorado New York strip ($38), crispy duck leg ($24), chicken piccata ($24), or grilled Idaho ruby trout ($27).
Our server was a gem, friendly and enthusiastic, and when we exhibited uncertainty about wine choices, offered tastes, a nicety many otherwise good restaurants have forgotten. I tried the New Zealand Seaside 2020 pinot noir by the glass ($14.25), which was a solid choice to accompany Italian pasta dishes. Note that Andiamo! offers happy hour 4:30-6 p.m. daily; wines by the glass are $2 off, and beer and appetizers are discounted $1. The extensive wine and beer menu is posted on the restaurant’s website.
A suggestion regarding service: Our to-go boxes should have been kept in the kitchen until after we finished our desserts and coffees ($4 each). They took up half our small two-top and looked tacky, not befitting a fine restaurant. And the music that our server so kindly had turned down at the beginning of our meal later seemed to have been turned up again, unfortunately leaving us straining to hear one another across our plates.
According to the restaurant’s website, Andiamo! was founded in 1995 by Joan Gillcrist, who credits Chris Galvin, who opened the restaurant with Gillcrist but has since departed, for inspiring the cuisine. The current executive chef is the person who sparked Gillcrist’s early interest in the culinary craft: her sister, Marion Gillcrist.
Maybe now, in this sort-of-post-COVID-era, Andiamo! will recapture its (excuse the French) je ne sais quoi, and it will be worth making regular visits again. We certainly hope so. ◀
Hollis Walker spent a decade of her young years working in the food industry, ranging from counter service at a Dairy Queen to waiting tables in a fine French restaurant. She loves to cook and hews to her mother’s only food rule: You must try everything at least once.