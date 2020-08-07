On July 13, New Mexico restaurants shuttered dine-in services, per order of the governor. Here, you’ll find our best information on the restaurants and cafés that offer outdoor service, takeout, curbside, and delivery. All information is subject to change. Please call or check webs for updates, and tip generously.
35 Degrees North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., 505-983-6138, 35northcoffee.com. Go online to set up a subscription for delivery of coffee beans. Available every other Tuesday.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190, 315santafe.com. Patio dining 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call for pick-up 1-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Agave Restaurant, 309 W. San Francisco St., at the Eldorado Hotel, 505-995-4530, eldoradohotel.com/agave-lounge. Takeout and patio dining. Dinner 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, brunch 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com. Patio dining 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order and pay online from the regular menu for pick-up.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com. Patio dining 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Delivery through DoorDash and Selflane available.
Apothecary Restaurant, 133 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-5037, santafeoxygenbar.com/menu. Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for delivery, and curbside pick-up. Order online or call to place orders.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com. Patio dining by reservation only 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Lunch to-go orders on Wednesdays and Fridays. Locally sourced, farm-to-table items to go.
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, 505-983-2100, arroyovino.com. Tuesday-Saturday. Dinner To Go menu, curbside pick-up 4-6 p.m., orders accepted until 5:30 p.m. Patio dining by reservation only 6:15-7:15 p.m. See menus online. Wine Shop 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, 3201 Richards Lane, Unit B, 505-471-0891, cacaosantafe.com. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Delivery Wednesday and Friday of handcrafted chocolate and fresh roasted coffee. See web for details.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com. Order from online menu 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Call 505-955-9055 or text 505-570-3702 when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8762, facebook.com/baja-tacos-148683741960875. Drive-through service, carryout, and delivery 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Baskin Robbins, 500 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. B, DeVargas Center, 505-820-3131. Open for takeout only, noon-8 p.m. daily.
Beer Creek Brewing Company, 3810 N.M. 14, 505-471-9271, beercreekbrew.com. Patio dining 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 5-9 p.m. Monday. Order from full menu online for pick-up.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-780-5635, squareup.com/store/betterday. Outdoor dining, order online 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com. Open noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Call to place orders for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Growlers available.
Bourbon Grill at El Gancho, 104 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-984-8000, bourbongrillsantafe.com. Patio dining 3-9 p.m. daily.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., no phone, breadshopsf.com. Pre-order and pay online. Pick up at the window 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta, 505-690-0966, Bruno.biz. Call or order online for curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Fetch delivery also available. Healthcare workers and first responders receive a 20% discount during the pandemic.
The Bull Ring, 150 Washington Ave., #108, 505-983-3328, santafebullring.com. Open 4-8 p.m. daily for patio dining, as well as takeout and curbside pick-up.
Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill, 301 Jefferson, 505-820-2862, bumblebeesbajagrill.com. Patio dining and takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
The Burger Stand, Burro Alley, 207 W. San Francisco St., 505-395-8210, burgerstandnm.com. Patio dining 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Walk-up and curbside pick-up. Delivery through Fetch.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-982-4453, burritocompanysf.com. Patio dining 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe.com. Patio dining 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Cafe Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Rd., (505) 473-5800, cafecastrosf.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday for carry-out orders only. Curbside pick-up available.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com. Call or order online. Drive-through window open for brunch items 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, pastries and beverages available until 4 p.m., dinner available 4-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Café Grazie, 3530 Zafarano Dr., C-3, 505-471-0108, cafegraziesantafe.com. Outdoor dining 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Takeout, curbside, and delivery. Call or order online. Call when you arrive for curbside service.
Chicago Dog Express, 600 Cerrillos Rd., 505-984-2798, no web. Takeout 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Chili’s Restaurant, 3795 Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-9286, chilis.com. Order from web menu 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com. Order online from full menu and bakery, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Available for pick-up or delivery.
Chow’s Asian Bistro, 720 St. Michaels Dr., mychows.com. Takeout only 11:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:45-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call or order online.
Clafoutis French Bakery and Restaurant, 333 W. Cordova Rd., 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz. Call in for curbside pick-up 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com. Takeout 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery available via Fetch, Grubhub, Dashing Delivery, and Uber Eats.
Cleopatra Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com. Takeout 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Delivery by Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Compound Restaurant, 653 Canyon Rd., 505-982-4353, compoundrestaurant.com. Patio dining 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Dinner bar menu with specials. To-go dinner and wine menu available.
Coquette Pastries, 505-372-8957, coquettepastries.wix.com/coquette, coquettepastries@gmail.com. Order online or email orders 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Free pick-up and delivery in Santa Fe.
Counter Culture Cafe, 930 Baca St., #1, 505-995-1105, counterculturesantafe.com. Outdoor seating open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Organic coffee, tea, pastries, breakfast, sandwiches, soups, salads, and entries. Order by phone or at the expanded patio area.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com. Patio dining, takeout, and delivery 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily.
Del Charro, 101 W. Alameda St., 505-954-0320, delcharro.com. Patio dining 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Full menu available for curbside pick-up.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com. Takeout orders available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Limited menu.
Dulce Bakery & Coffee, 1100 Don Diego Ave., Ste. A, 505-989-9966, dulcebakery.com. Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Limited menu and curbside service available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call in orders, go online, or order in person.
El Callejón Taqueria & Grill, 208 Galisteo St., 505-983-8378, elcallejonsantafe.com. Tuesday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Carryout orders by phone or in person.
El Chile Toreado, 807 Early St., 505-500-0033, elchiletoreado.com. Open for takeout 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
El Méson Restaurant & Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave., 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 10% discount for cash payments. Curbside pick-up only.
El Milagro Restaurant, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-474-2888, elmilagrosantafe.com. Open for takeout 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Rd., 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com. Patio dining 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, curbside pick-up 4-7:30 p.m. Menus posted online. Delivery through Fetch.
El Parasol, six locations. Hours, phone numbers, and addresses online. Drive-up windows at Cerrillos Road and Los Alamos locations, elparasol.com.
El Queretano, 4430 Airport Rd., 505-501-5797, no web. Takeout available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Estevan Restaurante, 125 Washington Ave. Ste. 2016, at Hotel Chimayó, estevanrestaurante.com. Takeout and patio dining. 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Fiesta Oaxaca, 135 W. Palace Ave., Ste. 101, 505-982-9525, fiestaoaxacasf.com. Patio dining 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday Delivery by Fetch, DoorDash.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com. Patio dining and takeout 5-9 p.m. daily.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com. Takeout or deliver 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Takeout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99. Meals ready within 48 hours.
Flying Tortilla, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-1680, flyingtortillasantafe.com. Order online for curbside pick-up 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Takeout dinner for two specials available.
The French Pastry Shop & Creperie, 100 E. San Francisco St., La Fonda on the Plaza, 505-983-6697, thefrenchpastryshop.com. Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for takeout orders.
Frogurt Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt, 2801 Rodeo Rd., Ste. B-11, 505-474-6336, frogurt-nm.com. Located at Rodeo Plaza Shopping Center. Takeout noon-8 p.m. daily.
Geronimo, 724 Canyon Rd., 505-982-1500, geronimorestaurant.com. Patio dining and call-in to-go orders 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up. Visit our web to view the menu.
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com, sf-tastingroom@gruetwinery.com. Call for curbside pick-up 1-6 p.m. daily.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com. Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for patio dining and takeout. Call or go online to order.
Henry & The Fish, 217 W. San Francisco St., 505-995-1191, henryandthefish.com. Curbside pick-up and delivery available 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Online menu and ordering. Breakfast, lunch, and special dinner menu (order dinner 24 hours in advance). Nightly dinners special, breakfast all day. Free delivery downtown.
Honeymoon Brewery, 907 W. Alameda, Unit B, 505-303-3139, honeymoonbrewery.com. Contactless pick-up available noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Order/pay/schedule a pick-up online. 20% discount on entire online purchases on Tuesdays and Saturdays; 40% off for frontline workers who order on Fridays.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. or 314 S. Guadalupe St., 505-428-0996, iconikcoffee.com. Patio dining and curbside pick-up 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Breakfast and lunch menu, coffee drinks, and house-baked pastries.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-2651, indiahousenm.com. Curbside service and takeout 11:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-428-6409, tenthousandwaves.com/food, izanamievents@tenthousandwaves.com. Open 5-9 p.m., 7 days a week. Covered patio dining, takeout, and delivery. Reservations required via website, OpenTable, or phone.
Java Joe’s, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-310-0534, javajoessantafenm.com. Order online for curbside or drive-thru pick-up 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. Siler Road location (1248 Siler Rd.) open for walk-up service 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Java Junction, 2855 Hwy. 14, Madrid, 505-438-2772, java-junction.com. Outdoor seating and walk-up service, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com. Outdoor dining and curbside pick-up available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Gift certificates available online. Buy five, get one free.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-471-3800, joesdining.com. Outdoor seating and curbside pick-up. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fría St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com. Patio dining and curbside pick-up 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-0388, kakawachocolates.com. Outdoor seating, takeout, and curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Second location: 1300 Rufina Circle, Ste. A, 505-930-5460.
Kohnami Japanese Restaurant and Sushi, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com. Patio dining and curbside pick-up available 11:30 a.m.-9:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com. Patio dining and takeout available 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
La Choza Restaurant, 905 Alarid St., 505-982-0909, lachozasf.com. Patio dining. Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., dinner 4:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Curbside pick-up and Dashing Delivery.
La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com. La Plazuela: curbside only; Terrace Rooftop Garden Patio: now serving breakfast 7-10:45 a.m.; lunch and dinner 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Bell Tower Rooftop Bar: 3-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
La Piña Loka, 2621 Cerrillos Rd., 505-365-2124, no web. Open for patio dining and takeout 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
La Plancha de Eldorado, 7 Caliente Rd., 505-466-2060, laplanchadeeldorado.com. Patio dining and takeout 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Los Portrillos, 1947 Cerrillos Rd., 505-992-0550, lospotrillossantafe.business.site. Delivery and curbside takeout 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends. Closed Wednesdays.
Loyal Hound, 730 St. Michaels Dr., 505-471-0440, loyalhoundpub.com. Open noon-8 p.m. daily, except Sundays, for delivery and takeout.
Lu Lu’s Chinese Cuisine and Bar, 3011 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-9898 or 505-473-1688, chineserestaurantsantafe.com. Takeout 4:30- 8:30 p.m. daily. Curbside service and delivery available.
Luminaria, 211 Old Santa Fe Tr., at the Inn & Spa at Loretto, 505-984-7915, hotelloretto.com/eat-drink/luminaria-restaurant-patio. Takeout and patio dining. Lunch Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner Thursday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m., brunch Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Madame Matisse French Cafe & Bakery, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com. Patio dining and takeout 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Mampuku Ramen, 1965 Cerrillos Rd., 505-772-0169, selflane.com. Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Order online or call noon-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Rd., 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Takeout and Dashing Delivery 1:30-9 p.m. daily. Lunch and dinner menus posted online.
Mariscos Costa Azul, 2875 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-4594, mariscoscostaazul.com. Window pick-up available 11 a.m-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., the Hotel St. Francis, 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com. Patio dining, takeout, and curbside pick-up. Dinner 5 p.m.-close Tuesday-Sunday.
Market Street, DeVargas Center, 600 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4668, local.marketstreetunited.com/nm/santa-fe. Ask for concierge for prepared food/catering. Ask for Streetside for grocery pick-up.
Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Rd., 505-467-8162, martysmeals.com. Pet food orders available for pick-up 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Mucho Gusto, 839 Paseo de Peralta, 505-955-8402, muchogustosantafe.com. Order online for pick-up orders 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Grubhub delivery.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703, muchosantafe.com/main. Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The New Baking Co., 504 A W. Cordova Rd., 505-557-6435, thenewbakingcompany.com. Patio dining and takeout 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, 1098 ½ S. St. Francis Dr., 505-982-9692, ext. 3, ohoriscoffee.com. Patio seating and drive-thru 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Open for walk-up service at Luna Plaza (505 Cerrillos Rd.) 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-7109, olivegarden.com. Outdoor dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $5 take-home meal with purchase of adult entrée.
Osteria D’Assisi, 58 S. Federal Pl., 505-986-5858, osteriadassisi.com. Patio dining 4:30-9 p.m. daily. Call for takeout and delivery options. See web for menu.
Outback Steakhouse, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-6800, outback.com. Delivery by DoorDash and pick-up available 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Mention this listing and get an appetizer for free.
Paloma, 401 S. Guadalupe St., 505-467-8624, palomasantafe.com. Call or place takeout orders online 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Panda Express, 500 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-992-1186, pandaexpress.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Takeout or delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available. 10% discount for hospital workers and first responders.
Panera, 3535 Zafarano Dr., 505-471-9396, panerabread.com. Patio seating and drive-thru 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Panera Grocery also available.
Pantry, 1820 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-0022, pantrysantafe.com. Takeout and curbside service offered 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather, Oshara Village, 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com. Patio dining 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Papa Murphy’s, 3005 St. Francis Dr., 505-984-0099, papamurphys.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays. Takeout, curbside service, and delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available.
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Rd., 505-930-5521, paper-dosa.com. Takeout and curbside pick-up only. Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Menu online. Call to order.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444, pecostrailcaferestaurant.com. Patio dining and curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on Facebook.
Pizza Centro, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-466-3161, pizzacentronys.com. Call ahead for takeout orders 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Pizza Etc., 556 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center (access is on the east side facing Guadalupe Street, next to Office Depot), 505-986-1500, pizzaetc.com. Open for takeout and curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on web. Grubhub delivery.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com. Patio dining 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Home delivery by Dashing Delivery. Call or order food for takeout online. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Pizzeria Espiritu, 1722 St. Michael’s Dr., Ste. A, 505-424-8000, pizzeriaespiritu.com. Patio dining, takeout, and delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Posa’s, 3538 Zafarano Dr., 505-473-3454, posaszafarano.com. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. Curbside, takeout, pickup; delivery by Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Radish & Rye, 505 Cerrillos Road, Luna Building, 505-930-5325, radishandrye.com. Call for COVID-19 update 5- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday- Saturday.
Rancho de Chimayo Restaurante, 300 Juan Medina Rd., Chimayo, 505-984-2100, ranchodechimayo.com. Open for takeout 11:30 a.m- 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. weekends.
Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Food Truck, 1312 Agua Fría St., 505-385-3011, facebook.com/RasRodyVeganSantaFe. Menu changes daily.
Real Burger, 2641 ½ Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-7325, no web. Open for call-in orders for takeout 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Menu on zmenu.com and munupix.com.
Red Enchilada Restaurant, 1310 Osage Ave., 505-820-6552, no web. Take-out only 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Renewal Life Bar, 810 Calle Mejia #107, 505-204-0251, renewal-life-bar.square.site. This raw whole food kitchen is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Delivery through Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Door Dash
Restaurant Martin, 526 Galisteo St., 505-820-0919, restaurantmartin.com/1478-2. Patio dining and takeout 5 p.m.-close Wednesday-Sunday.
Restaurant L’Olivier, 229 Galisteo St., 505-989-1919, loliviersantafe.com. Patio dining 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Curbside pick-up and delivery by DoorDash.
Revolution Bakery, 418 Cerrillos Rd., Design Center, 505-346-2669, revolutionbakery.com. Drive-thru open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. Weekly list of products on Facebook and Instagram. To order, contact@revolutionbakery.com.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com. Call for COVID-19 updates. Dinner served 4-8 p.m. Lunch available for takeout, curbside pick-up, and home delivery only, Wednesday-Sunday.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com. Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge) 12-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Menu on web. Call to order.
Root 66 Cafe and Catering, 1704 Lena St., 505-780-8249, root66.com. Order online at root66cafeorder.square.site. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. New shaded outdoor seating.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com. P dining 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go.
Rufina Taproom, 2920 Rufina St., 505-954-1068, secondstreetbrewery.com. Take-out orders for food and beer/wine noon-9 p.m. daily.
Sagches Coffee House, 730 St. Michael’s Dr., Ste. 3, 505-780-5263, no web. Outdoor seating. Breakfast and lunch daily. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery within a mile.
Sage Bakehouse, 535 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7243, sagebakehouse.com. Takeout and curbside service available 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
San Marcos Cafe, 3877 SR 14 Turquoise Trail, 505-471-9298, no web. Takeout orders 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Full menu and daily specials.
Santa Fe Bar & Grill, DeVargas Center, 87 Paseo De Peralta, 505-982-3033, santafebargrill.com. Patio dining, takeout, and curbside service 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Dashing Delivery and Fetch.
Santa Fe Bite Restaurant, 1616 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-428-0328, santafebite.com. Takeout orders available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Santa Fe Capitol Grille, 3462 Zafarano Dr., 505-471-6800, capitolgrillesantafe.com. Order online for curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
The Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St., 505-983-4511, santafeschoolofcooking.com. Takeout available 10:30-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Online orders must be placed 24 hours in advance of pick-up.
Santarepa Cafe, 229 Johnson St., Ste. A, 505-467-8379, santarepacafe.com. Call for takeout and curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com. Patio dining, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery menu posted on Fetch.
Saveur Bistro, 204 Montezuma St., 505-989-4200, saveurbistro.com. Takeout and curbside service available 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com. Pick-up or delivery available. Lunch 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com. Takeout service for food and beer/wine noon-9 p.m. daily.
Sopaipilla Factory Restaurant, 7 W. Gutierrez, Pojoaque, 505-455-2855, sopaipillafactoryrestaurant.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 pm. Sunday for curbside and carryout.
Subway, 554 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-988-5082, subway.com. Open for takeout 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sweet Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Rd., Unit 414, 505-428-0012, SweetSantaFe.com. Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, coffee, and other drinks. Take out available. Seating in the courtyard of the Fashion Outlets Santa Fe mall and lobby.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, 1512 Pacheco St., 505-795-7383, sweetwatersf.com. Patio seating as well as curbside pick up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Terra Restaurant, 198 State Rd. 592, 505-946-5700, fourseasons.com/santafe/dining/restaurants/terra. Patio dining daily, as well as takeout and curbside pick-up. Breakfast 7-11:30 a.m., 11:30-3 p.m. lunch, 5-9 p.m. dinner. New food and beverage menus for the season.
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site. Order online or call for curbside pick-up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Terracotta Wine Bistro, 304 Johnson St., 505-989-1166, terracottawinebistro.com. Open 4-close p.m. Thursday-Tuesday for dinner on both patios. Take out 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. New summer menu.
Tesuque Village Market, 138 Tesuque Village Rd., 505-988-8848, tesuquevillagemarket.com. Patio seating 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Takeout available.
Thai Cafe & Noodle Treats, 3482 Zafarano Dr., Ste. A, 505-424-1818, thaicafent.net. Call for takeout orders noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Online menus.
Tia Sophia’s, 210 W. San Francisco St., 505-983-9880, tiasophias.com. Takeout, curbside, and delivery service 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Tiny’s Restaurant & Lounge, 1005 St Francis Dr., Ste. 117, 505-983-1100, tinyssantafe.com. Patio dining, takeout, and curbside service. lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and dinner 5-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Tomasita’s, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com. Patio dining, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call for curbside pick-up.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8685, tortillaflats.net. Curbside pick-up 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Tres Colores Restaurant, 101 W. Marcy St., 505-490-0296, trescoloresrestaurant.com. Outdoor dining and curbside pick-up 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Tacos, burritos, tamales, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, sandwiches, salads.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Delivery by Doordash or GrubHub.
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Dr., 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com. Call or order online for pick-up and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com. To-go orders and delivery available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Verde Food Company, 851 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-780-5151, verdefood.com. Call for coronavirus updates. 9 a.m-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Vinaigrette, 709 Don Cubero Alley, 505-820-9205, moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site. Open 10 a.m-7 p.m Monday-Saturday. Takeout and delivery within a 3-mile radius. Order online or call, including preorders for the following day. Carryout orders are available for pick-up at Vinaigrette.
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Comercio, 505-473-9600, walterburkecatering.com. Special menu for large and individual servings. Prices posted online. Call in order by noon for same-day curbside pick-up or delivery, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Whole Hog, 320 S. Guadalupe St., 505-474-3375, wholehogcafenm.com. Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Delivery by Dashing Delivery.
Wok, 2860 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-8126, woksantafe.com. Open for pick-up only 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
YinYang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-9279, santafeyinyang.com. Order online for curbside pick-up 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery through Uber Eats.
To be included in this list or to let us know about changes, email tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com with restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you’re offering. Send high-res images of your food, and they may appear on these pages.
