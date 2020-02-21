One thing Santa Fe can boast about — in addition to its unparalleled art and culture scene — is its eclectic and delicious stable of culinary fare. Whatever makes you salivate — whether it’s Spanish cuisine, gourmet French victuals, Italian cooking, traditional New Mexican dishes, Pan-Asian dining, or even Persian delicacies — there’s something here to make you hungry.
New Mexico Restaurant Week, a popular annual event that’s now in its 11th year, kicks off in Santa Fe on Feb. 23 and runs through March 1, with additional events and participating restaurants in Los Alamos, White Rock, and Chimayó, from March 1 to March 8, and in Albuquerque from March 8 to March 15. That’s three weeks of adventurous feasting for the intrepid epicurean.
More than 50 Santa Fe restaurants participate, including 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar (315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190), with its offering of seasonal French cooking and its singular list of more than 450 wines; Andiamo! (322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595), which offers delectable Italian appetizers such as a crispy polenta with rosemary and gorgonzola sauce, followed by your choice of entrées, including penne with house-made lamb sausage, and a confit of duck with dried mission figs; and El Farol (808 Canyon Road, 505-983-9912), where you can sample a selection of tapas, including blistered peppers with sea salt and lime and Coles de Bruselas, brussels sprouts with bacon and a balsamic reduction.
The prices vary from restaurant to restaurant, but range from $15 to $45 for a three-course dinner. Some also offer lunch specials from $10 to $45. Participating restaurants may require reservations.
Restaurant Week events include The Art of Mezcal & Ceviche, a $30 hands-on cooking and mixology class with executive chef Kai Autenrieth and mezcal master Alfredo Sanchez, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (Terra Restaurant & Bar, Four Seasons Resort, 198 State Road 592, 505-946-5800). Reservations required.
At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, Chef Andy at Dinner for Two presents “Margaritas with a Difference,” where you can learn to make two types of margaritas and sample them along with other tasty treats from the bar (106 N. Guadalupe St., 505-820-2075). The cost is $30. Call in advance.
For a list of all the participating venues, menus, and events, visit newmexicorestaurantweek.com.
