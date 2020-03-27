Local restaurants offer curbside pick-up and delivery

The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafés are currently offering takeout and delivery options. All information is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, go to pasatiempomagazine.com. Please call or check websites for updates and tip generously when picking up your order.
To add your restaurant to this list, send an email with the restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you’re offering to tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com. If your status changes, please email us, and we’ll update.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190; 315santafe.com. Call for pick-up and delivery options.
Anasazi Restaurant & Bar, 113 Washington Ave., 505-988-3030, rosewoodhotels.com. To-go menus posted on website; call to place your order.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com. Order and pay online from the regular menu between 4:45 and 8:15 p.m.; pick-up at curbside.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout; menu posted online; call to order.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe .com. Curbside pick-up available 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. See menu online and call to order.
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100, arroyovino.com. Dinner-to-go menu, curbside pick-up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; order online and call when you arrive for curbside delivery.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8762 (no website). Drive-through service, carryout, and delivery through Door Dash; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, squareup.com/store/betterday. Order online for takeout food and coffee drinks, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery.
Blue Corn Café, 133 W. Water St., 505-984-1800, bluecorncafe .com. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., (no phone), breadshopsf.com. See menu, preorder and pay online to pick up at the window between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta 505-690-0966, Call-in orders 505-690-0966, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com. Full menu. Takeout and curbside.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe .com. Delivery and curbside pick-up 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Café Castro, 2811 Cerrillos Road, 505-473-5800, cafecastrosf .com. Open for pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com. Limited menu. Brunch daily; dinner nightly beginning March 23. Place order online or call; pick up at drive-through window.
Café Pasqual’s, 121 Don Gaspar St., 505-9340, pasquals.com. Takeout available 8 a.m-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; see menus on website and call 505-983-9340 to order; curbside delivery if order is prepaid.
Chili’s Restaurant, 3795 Cerrillos Road, 505-474-9286, chilis .com. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for takeout, curbside, and Door Dash.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Road, 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com. Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; gift certificates; order online or call for more info.
Clafoutis, 333 W. Cordova Road, 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz. Call for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra’s Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Road, 505-820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m Monday-Friday, carry out and delivery via Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Cleopatra’s Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Drive, 505-474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, carryout and delivery via Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates; 15 percent off the entire menu until March 31.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com. Takeout and delivery through Dashing Delivery or Fetch.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com. Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m., limited menu.
Dulce Bakery & Coffee, 1100 Don Diego Ave., 505-989-9966, dulcebakery.com. Takeout available, call to preorder and check on availability of baked goods.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe .com. Order by phone for curbside pickup; special menu posted online.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com. No-contact pickup 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; limited menu posted online; no substitutions or special requests; call or place order online, credit cards only; 20 percent off gift certificates.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Drive, 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Carryout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99.
The French Pastry Shop, La Fonda, 100 E. San Fransisco St., 505-983-6697. Takeout from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Full menu is available for curbside pick-up
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com. Call for curbside pick-up or home delivery; $10 delivery fee for orders over $100; order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com. Takeout daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; menu posted online; call to place your order.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. online or 314 S. Guadalupe by text, 505-629-0764, iconikcoffee.com/drive-in. Order and pay online: Breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, house-baked pastries between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Pick-up or brought to your car.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com. Gift certificates available online; buy five, get one free; see website for details.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Road, 505-471-3800, joesdining .com. Twenty percent off all takeout orders delivered by Fetch; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; website menu updated daily.
Joseph’s Culinary Pub, 428 Agua Fría St., 505-982-1272, josephsofsantafe.com. See online dinner menu for choices; gift certificates available.
Kohnami, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com. Call to order online for no-contact curbside pick-up during regular hours.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., 505-982-3433, labocasantafe.com. Takeout available 4-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; special menu posted on website; call to place an order; leave a message if no answer or send email to events@labocasantafe.com.
La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-988-9232, lacasasena.com. Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery.
La Plazuela, La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com/la-plazuela. Takeout from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; special menu posted online; call to place order.
Madame Matisse, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com. Breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily; call to order.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m., special menu posted online.
Market Steer Steakhouse, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com. Takeout with curbside pickup 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; special menu posted online; call to order.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703. Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, 1098 ½ S. St. Francis Drive, 505-982-9692, ohoriscoffee.com. Open for pickup of online orders and drive-through service.
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Road, 505-438-7109, OliveGarden .com. Free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived) and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. Starting March 23, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One — now ToGo — featuring classic favorites like chicken parmigiana, fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and spaghetti with meat sauce.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather (in Oshara Village), 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com. Order takeout online 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Monday.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444. Come-in and call-in orders for pick-up. Delivery within half a mile of restaurant; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Menu on Facebook.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com. Wood-fired pizza, lasagna, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Order food online. Home delivery 1-7 p.m. with Dashing Delivery and 1-8 p.m. for pick-up. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Raaga-Go, 410 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-5555, raagatogo .com. Place orders online for pickup; delivery available through Dashing Delivery, Fetch, GrubHub, Doordash, Uber Eats.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765 Call for menu, curbside pick-up and home delivery.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com. Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge); call to place your order.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com. Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Santacafe, 231 Washington Ave., 505-984-1788, santacafe.com. Gift certificates available online.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe .com. Delivery menu posted on Fetch; download Fetch app at fetch-delivery.app.link/WIOkI40AIW.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com. Pickup or delivery, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-7 p.m. dinner; menu posted online; call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com. Takeout at Second Street location only, 12-7 p.m. daily, including growler fills and six-packs. Menu posted online. Call to order.
The Sopaipilla Factory Restaurant, 7 W. Gutierrez, Pojoaque, 505-455-2855, sopaipillafactoryrestaurant.com. To-go and curbside pick-up orders. Menu is available on website.
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site. Order online for in-store pick-up.
The Thunderbird Bar & Grill, 50 Lincoln Ave., 505-490-6550, thunderbirdsantafe.com. Takeout from the lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Tomasitas, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com. Limited menu posted online; call to order; prepay for curbside delivery.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Road, 505-471-8685, tortillaflats .net. Open daily for curbside pickup; call for more information.
Trattoria a Mano, 227 Galisteo St., 505-982-3700, trattoriaamano.com. Order online.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com. Menu posted online; order for delivery through Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online).
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Drive, Eldorado, 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com. Order online and pick up at drive-through window, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com. Order online for delivery or pickup, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. ◀
