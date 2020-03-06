LEEKS VINAIGRETTE

From Maison Troisgros, Roanne, France

Serves 4

Salt

Black pepper

1 lb. leeks

¼ cup white vinegar (Orléans style preferred)

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ cup hazelnut oil (though walnut oil is great, too)

½ cup or more Roquefort, or another high-quality blue cheese

Trim the green ends and the roots from the leeks. Slice in half lengthwise and rinse well to remove any dirt, keeping the leek halves intact. Cook in boiling salt water until they are slightly tender, a few minutes, then drain them and put them on a serving platter.

Make the vinaigrette by whisking together the vinegar, salt, pepper, and mustard in a medium bowl, then slowly whisking in the nut oil. Drizzle the leeks with the vinaigrette. Add some Roquefort pieces and eat while the dish is still warm.

From Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar With Recipes from Leading Chefs, Insights from Top Producers, and Step-by-Step Instructions on How to Make Your Own by Michael Harlan Turkell

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.