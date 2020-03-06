LEEKS VINAIGRETTE
From Maison Troisgros, Roanne, France
Serves 4
Salt
Black pepper
1 lb. leeks
¼ cup white vinegar (Orléans style preferred)
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
½ cup hazelnut oil (though walnut oil is great, too)
½ cup or more Roquefort, or another high-quality blue cheese
Trim the green ends and the roots from the leeks. Slice in half lengthwise and rinse well to remove any dirt, keeping the leek halves intact. Cook in boiling salt water until they are slightly tender, a few minutes, then drain them and put them on a serving platter.
Make the vinaigrette by whisking together the vinegar, salt, pepper, and mustard in a medium bowl, then slowly whisking in the nut oil. Drizzle the leeks with the vinaigrette. Add some Roquefort pieces and eat while the dish is still warm.
From Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar With Recipes from Leading Chefs, Insights from Top Producers, and Step-by-Step Instructions on How to Make Your Own by Michael Harlan Turkell
