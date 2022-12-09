For the weekend bakers, home cooks, and dinner party hosts in your life, consider these sweet gift ideas — edible and otherwise.
Lagusta’s Luscious: Cranberry Orange Caramels
Give the gift of seasonal flavors with these fruity, citrusy sweets. They also happen to be vegan and ethically made, making them a delicious and thoughtful present. $20
Cloudberries: Epicurean Jigsaw Puzzle
If you want to give someone a good after-dinner activity, try a 1,000-piece puzzle featuring food scenes that are almost as beautiful as the meal they just prepared. Made from recycled materials. $20.33
Kuhn Rikon: Swiss Easy Clean Peeler
America’s Test Kitchen Pick
Every home cook needs a vegetable peeler in their arsenal, but good ones are tough to find. This one is lightweight, sharp, durable, and includes a brush to clean the blade. $7
Cereria Introna: Ricotta Candle
This candle looks good enough to eat. It’s a quirky tablescape addition for anyone in your life who loves to entertain and has a soft spot for cheese. $34
Papier: Hanging Fruits Recipe Journal
Give this helpful journal to the home cook you know who’s constantly tinkering with measurements and ingredients to make a recipe their own. $35
Cornishware: Blue Egg Cups
These quintessentially British blue-and-white-striped egg cups will make your recipient’s breakfast feel like a special occasion every morning. $34.99 (set of four)
Diaspora Co.: Chai Kit
This one’s for the loved one with a chai habit. Give them all the tools to make the best cup they’ve ever had from their own kitchen. $75
Instant Pot: Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
The versatile Vortex Plus is several appliances in one: Use it to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or dehydrate your food and still have counter space to spare. $129.99
Burlap & Barrel: Spice Club annual subscription
Spice up someone’s life with this subscription that includes four seasonal shipments of four full-size single-origin spices, such as toasted onion, herbes de Provence, and black lime. $180
Bodum: Bistro Recycled Plastic Lunch Box with Cutlery
A colorful lunch box is a fun and practical present for anyone in your life, young or old. Also includes movable dividers, a lidded container, and a three-piece cutlery set. $16