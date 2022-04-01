Nourishing the creative spirit

The concept of the starving artist may be a cliché, but whether they struggle to make ends meet and have food on the table isn’t an issue at Ucross. The prestigious Wyoming artist residency’s in-house chef, Cindy Brooks, makes sure of that.
“I’m grilling today,” says Brooks, who’s worked for the Ucross Foundation since 2009. “I don’t care what the weather’s like. I’m grilling pork chops, roasting Brussels sprouts and walnuts. I usually do like six or so dishes each night. I’m cooking for 10 tonight. It’s basically like cooking for a big family.”
Ucross is the kind of place that provides artists of all kinds of backgrounds — visual arts, performing arts, writing — with time and space to accomplish creative individual and group projects. Located on a historic 20,000-acre ranch near Clearmont in the northeastern part of the state, Ucross offers workspace and living accommodations on the spacious grounds.
And thanks to Brooks, it also provides nourishment.
“It’s always a very grateful group when it comes to artists,” says Brooks, who recently penned a 76-recipe cookbook, The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch (Ucross Foundation, 160 pages, $40), co-authored by Ucross alumna, novelist, and James Beard-nominated cookbook author Cree LeFavour. ”There’s all different levels of residencies. In some, the artists are completely on their own. For others, like us, everything is provided. There’s one just down the road from us where the residents are given studio space but have to provide their own food and do all their own cooking.”
It’s a testament to the fondness that Ucross alumni feel for the institution that 10 of them contributed essays about their Ucross experience and their memories of Brooks and the food. Interdisciplinary artist Ann Carlson eschewed convention and put her testament in a poem:
There are so many meals
In a lifetime to rate
And the meals at the Ucross
Are hands down effing great.
Multimedia artist and Santa Fe resident Munson Hunt, who completed a residency at Ucross in 2018, wrote about how she could focus more on her work knowing that her dinners were taken care of.
“Everyone always showed up for the evening meal,” Hunt writes. “I felt cared for — someone cooked for me! And they are going to do it again tomorrow night!”
And the meals that Brooks cooks are as impressive as anything you’ll find in a high-price restaurant. Brook’s Wyoming bouillabaisse with rouille, for instance, is a mouthwatering combination of scallop, shrimp, mussels, and cod, halibut, or flounder, and other sea fare, with fennel, saffron, white wine, and Pernod. And her instructions are practical, allowing room for innovation and substitution. “If you’re not a fan of mussels, but love clams, embrace the difference,” Brooks writes. “If you hate squid,use crab.”
Brooks’ activities don’t begin and end with the evening meal. Each day, she packs bag lunches and hand-delivers them. These lunches can include such fare as a frittata sandwich with bacon, cheddar, tomato, and lettuce, and home-baked cookies for dessert.
“We drop them off at the door each day, so they don’t have to interrupt their day other than just coming for supper,” she says. “And they don’t have to do that either if they don’t want to.”
Brooks, who’s from California and has a passion for travel, which is reflected in the diversity of meals she prepares, owned her own restaurant in Bozeman, Montana, before coming to Ucross.
“It was California, Montana, Wyoming — sort of inching my way eastward,” she says. “I was a private chef in Cody [Wyoming]. I did a lot of restaurant work and catering in the Bay Area where I’m from.”
Between residency sessions, she has opportunities to plan the trips, which provide the fodder for her recipes. The book is a selection of popular delights, many of which prompted Ucross residents to ask, “Is there a cookbook?”
The Ucross Cookbook, however, is Brooks’ first.
Over the years, requests for recipes poured in. But, until the pandemic, Brooks rarely had the time to devote to writing down recipes and authoring a book. Then, after COVID struck, she had time on her hands. The moment was ripe to give her audience what they wanted. Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak called up LeFavour and asked about collaborating.
“We got along great and felt like we had a similar voice in terms of our cooking style and approach,” Brooks says. “I spent a good part of the shutdown getting the recipes together. A lot of them are not written down, just floating around in my head. So I spent the time writing, rewriting, and rewriting again.”
Her travels keep the menu interesting. Artists at Ucross can expect to spend anywhere from two to six weeks on the ranch. It wouldn’t do to offer the same kinds of food day in, day out, like what Brooks calls the typical Wyoming fare: meat and potatoes. The cookbook contains sections on salads, soups and stews, vegetable sides, main dishes of meat, fish, and poultry, and desserts.
Peppered throughout are the artist statements, accompanied by full-page black-and-white portraits of the alumni and two-page spreads of the bucolic countryside where the residency is based. It isn’t just a cookbook, it’s a book about Ucross.
The Ucross Foundation was founded by philanthropist Raymond Plank in 1981 and has since hosted more than 2,000 artists, writers, and choreographers.
Amid this pastoral setting, which includes a conservation easement on more than half of its acreage, established in conjunction with the Nature Conservancy, the evening meals are served at 6 p.m.
“Most people are ready for a break, I think, at that point,” says Brooks. “They get together and share what they’ve been doing. I think it’s a big part of the experience at Ucross.”
But Brooks has to keep every meal diverse, because she’s cooking for a group that can include a combination of omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans, not to mention people with food allergies and dietary restrictions.
“It’s always a mishmash,” she says.
Brooks, a practicing artist, was an art major in college, first in San Francisco and then in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico. It wasn’t unusual, she says, for art students to wait on tables to make ends meet. As much as she hated waiting on tables, she was interested in the food. And she feels that cooking is a creative outlet, as much as any other art form.
“I started traveling as soon as I got out of school. The two kind of went hand in hand, the interest in food and the different flavors from my travels. Food always tastes better when you’re on the road.”
And for the past 12 years, she’s been inspired, too, by the people she meets at Ucross.
“Part of why I love it so much is the diversity. It’s a give-take relationship, I think.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.