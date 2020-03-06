Local sources for olive oils and vinegars

A traditional aged Italian-style organic aceto balsamico is made in Monticello, New Mexico, by Jane and Steve Darland. For more information, or to order online, go to organicbalsamic .com. Email jane@organicbalsamic.com if you have questions.
Two downtown Santa Fe shops offer opportunities to explore a wide range of olive oils and vinegars. Both opened in 2010, and each features a tasting room, products for immediate purchase, and an online shop.
Oleaceae
110 E. San Francisco St., La Fonda hotel
505-795-7780, oleaceaeoliveoil.com
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Santa Fe Olive Oil and Balsamic Company
116 Don Gaspar Ave.
505-992-1601, santafeoliveoil.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily — P.W.B.
