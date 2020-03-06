BALSAMIC NEGRONI
Makes a 48-ounce pitcher, serving 4 to 8
This recipe, which Turkell credits to Damon Boelte of Grand Army bar and restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, riffs on two northern Italian classics: the Negroni cocktail and a dessert of ripe, aromatic strawberries doused with aged balsamico. An inexpensive, off-the-grocery-store-shelf balsamic will not deliver good results.
16 oz. Campari
16 oz. Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino (or other high-quality Italian red vermouth)
16 oz. gin (Beefeater preferred)
½ pint strawberries, sliced
½ English cucumber, sliced
Ice
½ cup balsamic vinegar, DOP
In the pitcher mix together Campari, vermouth, and gin. Add the sliced strawberries and cucumber, let sit for 30 minutes for all the flavors to mingle, then top with ice.
To serve, put a few ice cubes in a rocks glass, pour in six ounces of the Negroni, and float one tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar on top.
From Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar With Recipes from Leading Chefs, Insights from Top Producers, and Step-by-Step Instructions on How to Make Your Own by Michael Harlan Turkell
