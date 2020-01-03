TripAdvisor users gave Santa Fe’s Geronimo a tip of the hat in the review platform’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Restaurant Awards. They named it the No. 5 U.S. restaurant in the fine dining category, which recognizes high-end restaurants and special occasion establishments. The awards recognized 584 restaurants globally and 75 U.S. restaurants in categories including fine dining, everyday dining, and fast-casual. TripAdvisor reviewers applauded the restaurant’s elk tenderloin and sea bass dishes. 724 Canyon Road, 505-982-1500, geronimorestaurant.com
Café Mimosa, a brunch spot in Santa Fe, is expanding its service. The café is bringing its North African, Turkish, and Middle Eastern dishes to dinner and happy hour. Chef Alex Hadidi was raised on these flavors along the Mediterranean coast of Algeria, and he perfected them during his French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) training in New York. Menu items include Roman’s shorba, which is a hearty Algerian soup; Moroccan chicken tagine; and shrimp chermoula, grilled shrimp rubbed with Berbere spices. Dinner service will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and happy hour dishes and champagne cocktails will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 513-C Camino de Los Marquez, 505-365-2112, cafemimosa.co
Albuquerque winery Vara is taking up the brunch mantle with the cheekily named “Vrunch.” Available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, brunch service pairs Vara wines and wine-based cocktails with sweet and savory selections from Spanish tapas chef Javier Montaño. 315 Alameda Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, 505-898-6280, varawines.com
Chef/Owner Josh Kennon of Duke City gourmet sandwich and burger joint Fork & Fig (forkfig.com) recently opened a sister restaurant, The Jealous Fork. The Deming native, who worked as a personal chef in Los Angeles and Phoenix, chose an enchilada-centric restaurant for his second eatery. At The Jealous Fork, diners customize their enchiladas by picking the tortilla, protein, sauce, cheese, and condiments. Fillings include braised pork, brisket, herbed chicken, and vegetarian-friendly wild mushroom. As at Fork & Fig, Kennon emphasizes fresh local ingredients. The new restaurant lies just behind Fork & Fig. 6904 Menaul Blvd. NE, Suite D, Albuquerque, 505-312-5506
Tractor Brewing Company is expanding its spirits offerings in Albuquerque. Previously only available at Tractorʼs Wells Park taproom, the spirits from Troubled Minds Distilling are now sippable on the west side. “Craft distilling is on the rise in New Mexico, and we want more Albuquerque residents to be able to experience our cocktails and spirits,” said David Hargis, co-owner of Tractor, in a press release. “Spirits have been a long time coming for Tractor, and we know that customers will be able to taste the hard work and passion that went into each craft cocktail and bottle that we serve.” The spirits line includes craft whiskey, vodka, gin, and a house-made 100-percent agave spirit. Aficionados can also purchase bottles of Troubled Minds’ spirits at the west-side taproom to take home. 5720 McMahon NW, Albuquerque, 505-361-1834, getplowed.com
Want to share some restaurant news? Send it to tastymorsels@sfnewmexican.com.
