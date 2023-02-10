020723 jw oaxaca pasa2.jpg

Chile en nogada

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Oaxaca must be one of Santa Feans’ favorite Mexican destinations. It seems like everyone I know is going there or has visited there, and many people make it a regular vacation spot. The southwestern state of our border neighbor is known for its colorful art, archaeological sites, indigenous cultures, Día de los Muertos celebrations, and — for gastronomes — its mole.

Although numerous Santa Fe restaurants offer mole (pronounced MOW-lay), at Fiesta Oaxaca — just a block off the Plaza — diners can choose from five different kinds of mole specials, five varieties of mole enchiladas, and even a mole soup. A selection of tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas rounds out the menu.

020723 jw oaxaca pasa6.jpg

Mole de Oaxaca
020723 jw oaxaca pasa1.jpg

Flan a la antigua 
020723 jw oaxaca pasa5.jpg

Margarita tamarindo

Popular in the Community