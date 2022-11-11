“A gastropub where street food meets indoor dining” is how Horno Restaurant bills itself. I suppose that’s intended to suggest the casual atmosphere of a pub and the informality of street food (think food trucks, food booths at fairs, pop-up cafés).

Horno, which is pronounced OR-no and means “oven” in Spanish, does have the lively atmosphere of a pub, with folks who’ve clearly come in just for an ale or a glass of wine and some conviviality at the intimate little bar. But the food is much more sophisticated than fits the notion of most street food. Everything on the menu has a unique twist, except perhaps for Leo’s Smack Down Burger ($17), the Beer Battered Fish Sandwich ($18) and the Roasted Meatball (yes, that’s singular; $9). You can eat Horno Focaccia ($5), crunchy on the outside, warm and soft inside, with just a bit of ordinary olive oil and balsamic. But you can also add the twist, honey-whipped goat cheese and Sicilian olive tapenade ($6) — and why wouldn’t you?

